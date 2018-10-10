Politically charged 2018 American Music Awards drop 29 percent in viewers

The politically charged 2018 American Music Awards produced dismal viewership, setting an all-time low rating for the annual special.

According to Variety, Tuesday night’s “American Music Awards” on ABC earned a disappointing 1.8 rating among the key demo of adults age 18-49 with 6.5 million total viewers, according to the Hollywood trade publication. The total was down 25 percent compared to its 2.4 demo rating in 2017.

The show – which aired on a Tuesday as opposed to the typical Sunday -- dropped approximately 29 percent in total viewers after drawing 9.2 million last year, the outlet reports.

During the low-rated show, Taylor Swift – who recently broke her longtime political silence by slamming Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn -- urged fans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

"This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people," the 28-year-old popstar said while accepting the Artist of the Year award, Swift's third win of the night.

She continued: "And you know what else is voted on by the people is the midterm elections on Nov. 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys."

Comedian Billy Eichner called the upcoming midterms “the biggest election of our lifetime” and urged viewers to vote.

"Please grab your friends. Tell them to vote. If you believe in equality for women, for people of color, for the LGBTQ community. If you believe that climate change is real and that we need to do something about it, don't let anyone tell you your vote won't count," Eichner said.

On Sunday, Swift took to social media to declare her support for Blackburn’s opponent, Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat who's running for re-election.

"As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn," she told her 112 million Instagram followers. "Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me."

Swift opened the American Music Awards with a performance and took home the coveted Artist of the Year award. Other big winners included Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Migos, Young Thug, Cardi B, Rihanna, Khalid, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Bruno Mars, Kane Brown and the late XXXTentacion.

