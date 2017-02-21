PICS: Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum Disappoints With Latest 'Costume'

Has the Queen of Halloween lost her touch? PHOTOS: Heidi Klum's Many Halloween Costumes From Over the Years If there’s anyone who loves this frightfully festive holiday more than anyone, it’s Heidi Klum. The German model, 43, has been wowing fans at her annual Halloween party for years, usually by strutting her stuff in one extraordinarily over-the-top costume after another. We’re talking about a towering alien transformer, a 95-year-old with serious varicose veins, a real-life version of cartoon siren Jessica Rabbit, and even the Hindu goddess Kali adorned with decapitated heads. But for 2016? Klum may have gotten a little tired of her spectacular costumes. Instead, she went as herself — with five other lookalikes that, well, didn't really look like her. For the 17th Annual Halloween Party at New York City’s Vandal on Monday night, Heidi made her debut alongside five "Heidi Clones" dressed up to look just like her, prosthetics and all. According to People Magazine, the six women — all dressed identically in a beige bodysuits and knee-high boots — even arrived in a huge box labeled "Made in Germany." READ: Heidi Klum Dishes on Her Other Favorite Holiday Unfortunately, the clones didn’t exactly look like doppelgangers, but imore like five women attempting to somewhat resemble Klum in melty masks. "Don’t get us wrong — we’ve seen far, far worse costumes this year," says Refinery29 about Klum’s latest look. "It’s actually pretty clever, if you ignore the fact that the Heidi on the right is a dead ringer for Melania Trump. "But it’s not the sort of spectacle we’ve come to expect from the 'Project Runway' host," they add. "This is a woman who went as a cadaver. Last year she transformed herself into a pneumatic Jessica Rabbit. This year just pales in comparison."​ Better luck next year, we say. PHOTOS: The Many Talents of Heidi Klum See more of Klum’s 2016 Halloween "costume" below: