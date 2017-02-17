PHOTOS: Who Was Best Dressed At The TIME 100 Gala?

The crowd at TIME‘s annual 100 Most Influential People Gala is by definition an impressive one. But did the gowns at last night’s event do justice to their wearers? Without Rihanna, Tyra, and Tilda around, this year’s gala didn’t pack quite the same mononymous star power as did 2012′s, but Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Lena Dunham, and Claire Danes made sure to bring a dose of high fashion to the red carpet READ: Dinner at Tiffany's: Stars Shine at Blue Book Ball Dunham, interestingly, wore a gossamer-thin layered gold dress from Saint Laurent’s controversial fall show, ditching the grungy flannel and heavy boots from the runway and opting instead for bare shoulders and T-strap stilettos. The 26-year-old is the second star after Kate Moss to get a piece of the collection and is an interesting choice of lendee for a designer with an unapologetic penchant for urchin-like waifs. Savvy PR move? Or is Hedi Slimane secretly a Girls fan? See the rest of the looks below: