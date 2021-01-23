PHOTOS: Larry King with celebrities over the years
Photos of Larry King with various celebrities over the years.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/d6fce944-SS-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Founder and President of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr., Singer Michael Jackson and talk show host Larry King attended the VIP Cocktail Reception hosted by Bombay Sapphire at Reverend Jesse Jackson's 66th Birthday Bash at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 8, 2007, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/d6fce944-SS-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/2f1ff5d6-SS-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Oprah Winfrey joined Larry King for his 50th anniversary in broadcasting. (Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage for Turner)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/2f1ff5d6-SS-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1,Television and radio host Larry King and actor Donna Mills attended Larry King's 60th Broadcasting Anniversary Event at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails on May 1, 2017, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Actor Alan Thicke, Producer David Foster and TV Personality Larry King attended the 2014 Carousel Of Hope Ball Presented By Mercedez-Benz at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 11, 2014, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Actor Robert De Niro, TV personality Larry King and FIDF co-chair Haim Saban attend Friends Of The Israel Defense Forces Western Region Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 3, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/WireImage)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Donald Trump and Larry King attend the Comedy Central Roast Of Donald Trump at the Hammerstein Ballroom on March 9, 2011, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/WireImage)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Shawn King, Larry King and Paris Hilton attend Kathy and Rick Hilton's party for Donald Trump and "The Apprentice" at the Hiltons' Home on February 28, 2004, in Holmby Hills, California. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1TV personality Larry King and actor Gerard Butler attend Friends Of The Israel Defense Forces Western Region Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 3, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/WireImage)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/027047d5-SS-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco (right) is joined by emcee Larry King at the 2005 Princess Grace Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd St. This is the Prince's first visit to New York as head of state. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/027047d5-SS-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/bbeac520-SS-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Larry King and actor Tom Hanks arrive at the opening night of Mel Brooks' "The Producers" at the Pantages Theatre on May 29, 2003, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/bbeac520-SS-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
