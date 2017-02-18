PHOTOS: Grumpy Prince George Turns Frown Upside Down

Prince George, meet four-legged George! PHOTOS: Prince George and the Royal Cheeks You Want to Pinch As Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton continued their official tour of Australia, the world quickly noticed that their 8-month-old son and king-in-training wasn’t exactly in the best spirits, but that all changed on Easter. While other children were getting sugar highs on Peeps and chocolate rabbits, the future heir to the throne and his parents visited Sydney’s Taronga Zoo where he met and quickly befriended a bilby named Prince George. PHOTOS: Grumpy Prince George Visits Australia “Bilbies are nocturnal marsupials that look sort of like rats, only bigger and cuter like rabbits, with big ears and long snouts,” reports USA Today. “They’re indigenous to Australia and endangered, nearly wiped out by competition from animals, such as rabbits, introduced by British settlers to the continent.” Not exactly as adorable as a bunny, but Prince George’s reaction to his cuddly playmate will make you swoon. PHOTOS: Prince George Goes to Work with Royal Playdate If that isn't enough cuteness to make you squeal, USA Today is also reporting George received a stuffed toy bilby, provoking plenty of laughs and “awws.” See the giddy encounter for yourself below: