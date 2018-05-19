Photos: Celebrity guests flock to the royal wedding
Oprah, Idris Elba and Serena Williams were among the celebrity guests attending Meghan Markle and Prince William's royal wedding.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6c3f0f5c-01_AP18139347133884.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor CastleGareth Fuller/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6c3f0f5c-01_AP18139347133884.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/465a7407-02_AP18139346816081.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Pippa Middleton arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleDanny Lawson/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/465a7407-02_AP18139346816081.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4f6bc058-03_AP18139351807196.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
David and Victoria BeckhamToby Melville/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4f6bc058-03_AP18139351807196.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5565c8c2-04_AP18139358639143.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Serena Williams arrives for the wedding ceremonyGareth Fuller/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5565c8c2-04_AP18139358639143.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b46042b7-05_AP18139316208212.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Oprah Winfrey arrivesIan West/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b46042b7-05_AP18139316208212.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b63925da-06_AP18139368857693.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sarah FergusonGareth Fuller/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b63925da-06_AP18139368857693.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/74b13bd4-07_AP18139318651281.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Idris Elba and Sabrina DhowreIan West/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/74b13bd4-07_AP18139318651281.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/21f55617-08_AP18139330377691.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
James Blunt and Sofia WellesleyChris Radburn/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/21f55617-08_AP18139330377691.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b668e26a-10_ap18139369688117.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Gabriel Macht and wife Jacinda BarrettIan West/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b668e26a-10_ap18139369688117.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c0d1a415-09_AP18139369262135.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian BellisarioIan West/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c0d1a415-09_AP18139369262135.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13_ap18139395122787.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent arrive for the wedding ceremonyGareth Fuller/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13_ap18139395122787.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11_AP18139354037331.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Amal and George ClooneyIan West/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11_AP18139354037331.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16_ap18139381049637.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Abigail Spencer and Priyanka ChopraChris Jackson/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16_ap18139381049637.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12_rts1s8gs.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Elton John leaves St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince HarryChris Radburn/Pool via REUTERShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12_rts1s8gs.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/17_ap18139342863783.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dave Henson, British para-sport athlete, arrives with guests for the wedding ceremonyToby Melville/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/17_ap18139342863783.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/15_ap18139391798554.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise WindsorJonathan Brady/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/15_ap18139391798554.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14_ap18139393159159.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Abigail Leigh SpencerDominic Lipinski/pool photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14_ap18139393159159.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 16