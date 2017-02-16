PHOTOS: Beyonce Through The Years
Beyonce is tipped to be the halftime act at this season's Super Bowl. The Associated Press reports that the "Single Ladies" singer will take the stage during Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans. While we'll be tuning in to check out the Feb. 3, 2012 performance, in the meantime, we're looking back at some of our favorite Beyonce moments:
Accepting AccoladesAccepting her award for best R&B artist at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8f1f1d53-yellowdress_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
On the Red CarpetArriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/886ee8ae-redcarpet.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Inauguration ActSinging "America the Beautiful" during the 'We Are One' Opening Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington January 18, 2009.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/02fb8a8f-inauguration2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DreamgirlsStars of "Dreamgirls" Jennifer Hudson (L), Anika Noni Rose (C) and Beyonce arrive at the premiere of the film "Dreamgirls" in New York December 4, 2006.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dreamgirls.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
UN PerformancePerforming onstage during the filming of the "I Was Here" video at the 2012 General Assembly at the United Nations in New York.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/whitedress2_2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Blue Ivy on BoardPosing at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/vmaorangedress2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Taking the StagePerforming on the Pyramid stage on the last day of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset June 26, 2011Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bighair2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
'GMA' PerformanceReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/yellowdressstage2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Singing for OprahPerforming during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tuxedodress2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Onstage at the OscarsPerforms with show host Hugh Jackman during the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2009.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/academyaward2s.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Grammys PerformancePerforming at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/grammy2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Gracious at the VMAsTaylor Swift (R) finishes her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video as Beyonce watches at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. Beyonce had been announced as the winner of the award for video of the year.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6e27385e-taylor.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
