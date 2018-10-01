Parkland victim's dad: No, Alyssa Milano, the NRA did not kill my daughter

The father of a Parkland shooting victim schooled actress Alyssa Milano for blaming the National Rifle Association for the death of his daughter.

"She needs to learn her facts before she speaks," Andrew Pollack posted to Twitter on Monday.

"The FBI, Sherrif Israel [sic], mental illness counselors, school administrators & failed diversionary programs are to blame. Not the NRA," Pollack added, referring to former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel in his home state of Florida.

ALYSSA MILANO SHOWS UP AT KAVANAUGH, FORD HEARING

Milano emceed the Actions For Change Music and Food Festival in Parkland, Fla., on Sunday, an event held to encourage young people to vote. As host, she lamented the political influence of the NRA, according to WLRN-TV. "We live in a nation where numbers are really no longer persuasive," Milano said. "Numbers no longer persuade policy."

Milano has been politically active on a number of fronts. Last week she attended Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing as a guest of Sen. Dianne Feinstein. D-Calif.

