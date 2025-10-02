Go Back
  Published
    37 Images

    Nicole Kidman’s rise from small-screen roles to global stardom and two famous loves: PHOTOS

    Nicole Kidman started her career with small roles in Australian television before becoming a powerhouse in Hollywood and marrying two big stars, Tom Cruise and Keith Urban.

  • Nicole Kidman in Sydney, Australia in front of water in December 1983.
    Nicole Kidman got her start in television on an Australian sitcom, "Five Mile Creek," in 1983, appearing in a few episodes.
  • Nicole Kidman posing for a photo in 1987.
    Kidman received critical-acclaim for the first time when she starred in "The Vietnam" in 1987, winning her Australia's version of an Emmy Award.
  • A black and white photo of Nicole Kidman and Sam Neill on set of "Dead Calm" in 1989.
    The actress had her big break in Hollywood when she starred alongside Sam Neill in "Dead Calm," in 1989. 
  • Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise on set of the 1990 film, "Days of Thunder."
    In 1990, Kidman starred in the film, "Days of Thunder," and met Tom Cruise while on set.
  • Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman posing together in 1990.
    After meeting on set filming "Days of Thunder," Kidman and Cruise got married in December 1990.
  • Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the Cannes Film Festival in May 1992.
    Kidman and Cruise starred in another movie together, "Far and Away," in 1992.
  • Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise photographed with their adopted children in January 1996.
    During their marriage, Kidman and Cruise adopted two children, a daughter named Isabella, and a son named Connor. Here they are photographed in 1996.
  • Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise at the 1997 Academy Awards.
    Kidman wore an iconic chartreuse Dior gown to the Academy Awards in 1997 while supporting Cruise, who was nominated for his performance in "Jerry Maguire."
  • Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise at the premiere of "Eyes Wide Shut" in 1999.
    Kidman and Cruise starred in their third and final film together, "Eyes Wide Shut," in 1999.
  • Nicole Kidman at the Berlin premiere of "Moulin Rouge" in 2001.
    Kidman's marriage to Cruise came to an end in February 2001, after the actor filed for divorce.
  • Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2002.
    Kidman received her first-ever Academy Award nomination in 2002 for her role in "Moulin Rouge."
  • Nicole Kidman in a black dress after winning her Academy Award in 2003.
    Kidman went on to win her first, and only, Academy Award in 2003 for her work on "The Hours."
  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban out for a walk in Tennessee in 2005.
    Kidman began dating Keith Urban after they met at a "G’Day USA" gala event in Los Angeles in 2005.
  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the London premiere of "The Golden Compass" in November 2007.
    After a year of dating, Kidman and Urban tied the knot in June 2006.
  • Nicole Kidman in a red dress at the 2007 Academy Awards.
    Kidman wore a red Balenciaga dress with a bow and cape to the 2007 Academy Awards, marking another iconic fashion moment for the star.
  • Nicole Kidman at the CMA Awards in May 2008.
    Kidman announced she was pregnant with their first child in January 2008, later giving birth to daughter Sunday Rose in July of that year.
  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the ACM Awards in April 2010.
    Kidman and Urban had a big 2010, as they welcomed their second child, Faith Margaret, in December of that year, via surrogate.
  • Nicole Kidman in a white dress at the Academy Awards in 2011.
    Kidman received her third Academy Award nomination in 2011 for her role in "Rabbit Hole."
  • Nicole Kidman at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2014.
    Kidman had a big year in 2014, starring in films such as, "Paddington," "Before I Go to Sleep" and "Grace of Monaco."
  • Nicole Kidman at the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards in November 2015.
    Kidman won the London Evening Standard Theatre Award for best actress in 2015 for her work in the play "Photograph 51" on The West End.
  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the Academy Awards in February 2017.
    Kidman received her fourth Academy Award nomination in 2017 for her role in the film, "Lion."
  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the Emmy Awards in September 2017.
    Urban was there to support Kidman at the 2017 Emmy Awards when she was nominated for her role in "Big Little Lies."
  • Nicole Kidman holding her Emmy Awards in 2017.
    Kidman won two Emmy Awards in 2017, one for supporting actress in "Big Little Lies," and another for her role as producer on the show.
  • Nicole Kidman at the 2018 Academy Awards in a blue dress.
    Kidman had another big year in 2018, starring in films such as "Destroyer," "Boy Erased" and "Aquaman." She also made fashion history at the Oscars when she walked the carpet in a strapless blue gown. 
  • Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the CMAs in 2018.
    Kidman supported her husband at the 2018 CMAs.
  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the Golden Globes in January 2020.
    Kidman received yet another Golden Globe and Critic's Choice Award nomination for her work on the second season of "Big Little Lies," in 2020.
  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the CMA Awards in 2021.
    Kidman and Urban walked the red carpet together at the CMA Awards in 2021.
  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the Academy Awards in 2022.
    Kidman earned her fifth Academy Award nomination in 2022 for her work playing Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos," a role which won her a Golden Globe Award.
  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the SAG Awards in 2022.
    Kidman and Urban attended the 2022 SAG Awards together.
  • Nicole Kidman in a gold dress at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute in April 2024.
    Kidman was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2024, becoming the first Australian actress to receive that honor.
  • Nicole Kidman and her family on the red carpet at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards Gala.
    Kidman posed with her family, at the awards ceremony, including her sister, niece, husband and two daughters, who made a rare appearance in public.
  • Nicole Kidman at the premiere of "Babygirl" in 2024.
    2024 was another banner year for Kidman, as she starred in many projects, including "Expats," "A Family Affair," "Babygirl," "The Perfect Couple" and "Lioness."
  • Nicole Kidman and daughter Sunday Rose at W Magazine's event in January 2025.
    Kidman proudly posed with her daughter in 2025 after she made her modeling debut.
  • Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the Golden Globes in 2025.
    Urban supported Kidman at the Golden Globes when she was nominated for her work in "Babygirl."
  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2025 ACM Awards.
    Kidman and Urban made their final red carpet appearance together at the 2025 ACM Awards in May.
  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban watching the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.
    Kidman and Urban's final public appearance was during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group D match on June 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • Nicole Kidman at the Critic's Choice Awards in February 2025.
    News broke in October 2025 that Kidman and Urban had separated after 19 years of marriage.
