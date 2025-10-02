Move Back
Nicole Kidman’s rise from small-screen roles to global stardom and two famous loves: PHOTOS
Nicole Kidman started her career with small roles in Australian television before becoming a powerhouse in Hollywood and marrying two big stars, Tom Cruise and Keith Urban.
- Nicole Kidman got her start in television on an Australian sitcom, "Five Mile Creek," in 1983, appearing in a few episodes.read more
- Kidman received critical-acclaim for the first time when she starred in "The Vietnam" in 1987, winning her Australia's version of an Emmy Award.read more
- The actress had her big break in Hollywood when she starred alongside Sam Neill in "Dead Calm," in 1989.read more
- In 1990, Kidman starred in the film, "Days of Thunder," and met Tom Cruise while on set.read more
- After meeting on set filming "Days of Thunder," Kidman and Cruise got married in December 1990.read more
- Kidman and Cruise starred in another movie together, "Far and Away," in 1992.read more
- During their marriage, Kidman and Cruise adopted two children, a daughter named Isabella, and a son named Connor. Here they are photographed in 1996.read more
- Kidman wore an iconic chartreuse Dior gown to the Academy Awards in 1997 while supporting Cruise, who was nominated for his performance in "Jerry Maguire."read more
- Kidman and Cruise starred in their third and final film together, "Eyes Wide Shut," in 1999.read more
- Kidman's marriage to Cruise came to an end in February 2001, after the actor filed for divorce.read more
- Kidman received her first-ever Academy Award nomination in 2002 for her role in "Moulin Rouge."read more
- Kidman went on to win her first, and only, Academy Award in 2003 for her work on "The Hours."read more
- Kidman began dating Keith Urban after they met at a "G’Day USA" gala event in Los Angeles in 2005.read more
- After a year of dating, Kidman and Urban tied the knot in June 2006.read more
- Kidman wore a red Balenciaga dress with a bow and cape to the 2007 Academy Awards, marking another iconic fashion moment for the star.read more
- Kidman announced she was pregnant with their first child in January 2008, later giving birth to daughter Sunday Rose in July of that year.read more
- Kidman and Urban had a big 2010, as they welcomed their second child, Faith Margaret, in December of that year, via surrogate.read more
- Kidman received her third Academy Award nomination in 2011 for her role in "Rabbit Hole."read more
- Kidman had a big year in 2014, starring in films such as, "Paddington," "Before I Go to Sleep" and "Grace of Monaco."read more
- Kidman won the London Evening Standard Theatre Award for best actress in 2015 for her work in the play "Photograph 51" on The West End.read more
- Kidman received her fourth Academy Award nomination in 2017 for her role in the film, "Lion."read more
- Urban was there to support Kidman at the 2017 Emmy Awards when she was nominated for her role in "Big Little Lies."read more
- Kidman won two Emmy Awards in 2017, one for supporting actress in "Big Little Lies," and another for her role as producer on the show.read more
- Kidman had another big year in 2018, starring in films such as "Destroyer," "Boy Erased" and "Aquaman." She also made fashion history at the Oscars when she walked the carpet in a strapless blue gown.read more
- Kidman supported her husband at the 2018 CMAs.read more
- Kidman received yet another Golden Globe and Critic's Choice Award nomination for her work on the second season of "Big Little Lies," in 2020.read more
- Kidman and Urban walked the red carpet together at the CMA Awards in 2021.read more
- Kidman earned her fifth Academy Award nomination in 2022 for her work playing Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos," a role which won her a Golden Globe Award.read more
- Kidman and Urban attended the 2022 SAG Awards together.read more
- Kidman was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2024, becoming the first Australian actress to receive that honor.read more
- Kidman posed with her family, at the awards ceremony, including her sister, niece, husband and two daughters, who made a rare appearance in public.read more
- 2024 was another banner year for Kidman, as she starred in many projects, including "Expats," "A Family Affair," "Babygirl," "The Perfect Couple" and "Lioness."read more
- Kidman proudly posed with her daughter in 2025 after she made her modeling debut.read more
- Urban supported Kidman at the Golden Globes when she was nominated for her work in "Babygirl."read more
- Kidman and Urban made their final red carpet appearance together at the 2025 ACM Awards in May.read more
- Kidman and Urban's final public appearance was during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group D match on June 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee.read more
- News broke in October 2025 that Kidman and Urban had separated after 19 years of marriage.read more
