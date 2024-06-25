Go Back
  • Published
    27 Images

    Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS

    Many of today's biggest stars have made their mark at various shows during Paris Fashion Week, whether it be Katy Perry's naked dresses or Naomi Campbell's shimmering two-piece set.

  • Katy Perry at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris
    Katy Perry goes nearly naked at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris, wearing a black fur coat barely covering her chest and ripped black tights.
  • Lainey Wilson was all smiles as she performed on "The Today Show"
    Lainey Wilson was all smiles as she performed on the "Today Show" in black leather pants, a vest with blue fringe and a blue cowboy hat.
  • Katie Holmes wore a peach gown to the red carpet of the Filming Italy 2024
    Katie Holmes wore a flowing peach gown to the red carpet of the Filming Italy 2024, where she promoted her new film, "Rare Objects."
  • Kevin Costner wore a tan suit and brown loafers as he posed for photos
    Kevin Costner wore a tan suit and brown loafers as he posed for photos at the U.S. premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1."
  • Nicole Kidman in a black dress at the Balenciaga fashion show
    Nicole Kidman wore a sparkly floor-length black dress at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris.
  • Hailey Bieber was photographed cradling her baby bump as she left dinner in New York City.
    Hailey Bieber was photographed cradling her baby bump as she left dinner in New York City.
  • Naomi Campbell wore a shimmering silver two-piece set to the Chanel fashion show in Paris.
    Naomi Campbell wore a shimmering silver two-piece set to the Chanel fashion show in Paris.
  • Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick posed with their kids, Travis and Sosie Bacon, at the premiere of Kevin's new movie, "Maxxxine," with each of them showing off their own personal style.
    Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick posed with their kids, Travis and Sosie Bacon, at the premiere of Kevin's new movie, "MaXXXine," with each of them showing off their own personal style.
  • Calista Flockhart stunned in a flowing black strapless jumpsuit with sleeves draping down to the floor, while at the Ashi Studio fashion show.
    Calista Flockhart stunned in a flowing black strapless jumpsuit with sleeves draping down to the floor while at the Ashi Studio fashion show.
  • Emma Stone wore a red sweater over a blue collared shirt, paired with ankle length black pants to the UK Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Kinds of Kindness."
    Emma Stone wore a red sweater over a blue collared shirt paired with ankle-length black pants to the U.K. screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Kinds of Kindness."
  • Katy Perry showed off her toned body in a black "naked" dress, with cutouts all throughout, when she walked the runway during Vogue World: Paris.
    Katy Perry showed off her toned body in a black "naked" dress, with cutouts all throughout, when she walked the runway during Vogue World: Paris.
  • Jennifer Lopez in a pleated beige dress while on the red carpet at the Christian Dior fashion show.
    Jennifer Lopez wore a pleated beige dress while on the red carpet at the Christian Dior fashion show.
  • Brooke Burke was photographed while posing for photos in a yellow bikini in Malibu.
    Brooke Burke was photographed while posing for photos in a yellow bikini in Malibu, California.
  • Rita Ora on her way to perform in West Hollywood.
    Rita Ora left little to the imagination when she performed in West Hollywood, California.
  • At the premiere of "Diane von Furstenberg - Woman In Charge," Katy Perry wore a form fitting denim corset and matching tight maxi-skirt, with cutouts throughout the sides.
    At the premiere of "Diane von Furstenberg - Woman In Charge," Katy Perry wore a form-fitting denim corset and matching tight maxi-skirt with cutouts throughout the sides.
  • Selena Gomez touched up Martin Short's makeup while he guest hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
    Selena Gomez touched up Martin Short's makeup while he guest-hosted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
  • Ashley McBryde kept it casual in jeans and a T-shirt, when she performed at the Bob Woodruff Foundation's 3rd Annual VetFest.
    Ashley McBryde kept it casual in jeans and a T-shirt when she performed at the Bob Woodruff Foundation's 3rd Annual VetFest.
  • Sienna Miller stunned in a flowy white Chloe dress with lace and ruffles on the red carpet at the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1," pairing the dress with knee-high black boots.
    Sienna Miller stunned in a white Chloe dress with lace and ruffles on the red carpet at the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1," pairing the dress with knee-high black boots.
  • Jennifer Garner wore a light blue dress with floral dress when leaving "The Today Show" studios following her appearance on the show.
    Jennifer Garner wore a light blue floral dress while leaving the "Today Show."
  • Diane von Furstenberg wore a white, blue and red dress to the red carpet at Vogue World red carpet, during Paris Fashion Week.
    Diane von Furstenberg wore a white, blue and red dress on the Vogue World red carpet during Paris Fashion Week.
  • Steve Carell posed next to a minion in jeans and a white suit jacket, while at a media event for "Despicable Me 4."
    Steve Carell posed next to a minion in jeans and a white suit jacket while at a media event for "Despicable Me 4."
  • Jane Seymour in a white dress at the 66th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards
    Jane Seymour stunned in a fitted white dress with bows on the sleeves while on the red carpet at the 66th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards.
  • Cara Delevingne attended the Vogue World event in a nautical inspired Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra corset dress and a sailors hat.
    Cara Delevingne attended the Vogue World event in a nautical-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier cone-bra corset dress and a sailor's hat.
  • Donna Mills in a white suit on the red carpet.
    Donna Mills looked chic in a white suit while on the red carpet at Project Angel Food's Lead With Love five-year anniversary special.
  • Jeremy Allen White in a cream suit at "The Bear" premiere
    Jeremy Allen White walked the red carpet in a cream suit at the season three premiere of "The Bear."
  • Minnie Driver at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024
    Minnie Driver wore an ankle-length pink dress with black accents at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024. 
  • Emma Roberts paired a beige top with a metallic silver miniskirt when attending the premiere of "Space Cadet" in New York,
    Emma Roberts paired a beige top with a metallic silver miniskirt when attending the premiere of "Space Cadet" in New York.
