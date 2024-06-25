Move Back
Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS
Many of today's biggest stars have made their mark at various shows during Paris Fashion Week, whether it be Katy Perry's naked dresses or Naomi Campbell's shimmering two-piece set.
- Katy Perry goes nearly naked at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris, wearing a black fur coat barely covering her chest and ripped black tights.read more
- Lainey Wilson was all smiles as she performed on the "Today Show" in black leather pants, a vest with blue fringe and a blue cowboy hat.read more
- Katie Holmes wore a flowing peach gown to the red carpet of the Filming Italy 2024, where she promoted her new film, "Rare Objects."read more
- Kevin Costner wore a tan suit and brown loafers as he posed for photos at the U.S. premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1."read more
- Nicole Kidman wore a sparkly floor-length black dress at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris.read more
- Hailey Bieber was photographed cradling her baby bump as she left dinner in New York City.read more
- Naomi Campbell wore a shimmering silver two-piece set to the Chanel fashion show in Paris.read more
- Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick posed with their kids, Travis and Sosie Bacon, at the premiere of Kevin's new movie, "MaXXXine," with each of them showing off their own personal style.read more
- Calista Flockhart stunned in a flowing black strapless jumpsuit with sleeves draping down to the floor while at the Ashi Studio fashion show.read more
- Emma Stone wore a red sweater over a blue collared shirt paired with ankle-length black pants to the U.K. screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Kinds of Kindness."read more
- Katy Perry showed off her toned body in a black "naked" dress, with cutouts all throughout, when she walked the runway during Vogue World: Paris.read more
- Jennifer Lopez wore a pleated beige dress while on the red carpet at the Christian Dior fashion show.read more
- Brooke Burke was photographed while posing for photos in a yellow bikini in Malibu, California.read more
- Rita Ora left little to the imagination when she performed in West Hollywood, California.read more
- At the premiere of "Diane von Furstenberg - Woman In Charge," Katy Perry wore a form-fitting denim corset and matching tight maxi-skirt with cutouts throughout the sides.read more
- Selena Gomez touched up Martin Short's makeup while he guest-hosted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"read more
- Ashley McBryde kept it casual in jeans and a T-shirt when she performed at the Bob Woodruff Foundation's 3rd Annual VetFest.read more
- Sienna Miller stunned in a white Chloe dress with lace and ruffles on the red carpet at the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1," pairing the dress with knee-high black boots.read more
- Jennifer Garner wore a light blue floral dress while leaving the "Today Show."read more
- Diane von Furstenberg wore a white, blue and red dress on the Vogue World red carpet during Paris Fashion Week.read more
- Steve Carell posed next to a minion in jeans and a white suit jacket while at a media event for "Despicable Me 4."read more
- Jane Seymour stunned in a fitted white dress with bows on the sleeves while on the red carpet at the 66th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards.read more
- Cara Delevingne attended the Vogue World event in a nautical-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier cone-bra corset dress and a sailor's hat.read more
- Donna Mills looked chic in a white suit while on the red carpet at Project Angel Food's Lead With Love five-year anniversary special.read more
- Jeremy Allen White walked the red carpet in a cream suit at the season three premiere of "The Bear."read more
- Minnie Driver wore an ankle-length pink dress with black accents at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024.read more
- Emma Roberts paired a beige top with a metallic silver miniskirt when attending the premiere of "Space Cadet" in New York.read more
