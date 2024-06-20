Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    34 Images

    Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS

    Celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Stone stunned at various events this week, whether they were on the stage or the red carpet.

    Start Slideshow
  • Taylor Swift looked to the audience in her black "Reputation Era" jumpsuit, following her announcement the Eras Tour will end in December 2024.
    Taylor Swift looked at the audience in her black "Reputation Era" jumpsuit, following her announcement that the Eras Tour will end in December 2024.
    read more
    Shirlaine Forrest/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management / Getty Images
  • Gwyneth Paltrow wore a strapless crystal-encrusted gown while posing for photos at Swarovski’s
    Gwyneth Paltrow wore a strapless crystal-encrusted gown while posing for photos at Swarovski’s "Masters of Light: From Vienna to Milan" exhibition, in Milan.
    read more
    Daniele Venturelli/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Emma Stone attended the "Kinds of Kindness" premiere in a sheer black Louis Vuitton dress with cutouts on the sides.
    Emma Stone attended the "Kinds of Kindness" premiere in a sheer black Louis Vuitton dress with cutouts on the sides.
    read more
    John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Demi Moore posed for photos at the Dior fashion show with her daughter Scout Willis and her beloved dog Pilaf.
    Demi Moore posed for photos at the Dior fashion show with her daughter Scout Willis and her beloved dog Pilaf.
    read more
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Elle Macpherson wore a red dress with sheer paneling on the skirt when she attended the 2024 Raffaello Summer Day event in Berlin.
    Elle Macpherson wore a red dress with sheer paneling on the skirt when she attended the 2024 Raffaello Summer Day event in Berlin.
    read more
    Franziska Krug/Ferrero via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Brooke Shields wore a bright yellow dress with beading and a plunging neckline, pairing the dress with yellow Crocs.
    Brooke Shields wore a bright yellow dress with beading and a plunging neckline, pairing the dress with yellow Crocs.
    read more
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions / Getty Images
  • Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damien walked the red carpet at the opening of Naomi Campbell's exhibit in an animal print dress and white suit, respectively.
    Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damien walked the red carpet at the opening of Naomi Campbell's exhibit in an animal print dress and white suit, respectively.
    read more
    Dave Benett/Getty Images for Victoria & Albert Museum / Getty Images
  • Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie walked the red carpet in matching teal ensembles at the 2024 Tony Awards, where they walked away as winners.
    Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie walked the red carpet in matching teal ensembles at the 2024 Tony Awards, where they walked away as winners.
    read more
    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Dolph Lundgren and his wife Emma Krokdal walked the red carpet together at day one of the Filming Italy 2024 event, in Italy.
    Dolph Lundgren and his wife, Emma Krokdal, walked the red carpet together on day one of the Filming Italy 2024 event, in Italy.
    read more
    Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirsten Dunst wore a yellow dress with a flower detail, and Jesse Plemons wore a black suit to the premiere of "Kinds of Kindness."
    Kirsten Dunst wore a yellow dress with a flower detail, and Jesse Plemons wore a black suit to the premiere of "Kinds of Kindness."
    read more
    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kate Moss stunned in a pair of gray tailored shorts and matching jacket, while posing for photos at the Dior fashion show.
    Kate Moss stunned in a pair of gray tailored shorts and matching jacket, while posing for photos at the Dior fashion show.
    read more
    Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Eva Longoria spotted wearing a light pink blouse with matching pants when leaving "The View" studios following her appearance.
    Eva Longoria spotted wearing a light pink blouse with matching pants when leaving "The View" studios following her appearance.
    read more
    Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Naomi Campbell walked the red carpet at the opening of her new retrospective exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London,
    Naomi Campbell walked the red carpet at the opening of her new retrospective exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, "Naomi: In Fashion," in a white Boss gown, with a plunging neckline and high slit.
    read more
    Dave Benett/Getty Images for Victoria & Albert Museum / Getty Images
  • Sheryl Crow performed with her acoustic guitar while in London.
    Sheryl Crow performed with her acoustic guitar while in London.
    read more
    Gus Stewart/Redferns / Getty Images
  • Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, cuddled while posing for photos at the premiere of "The Bikeriders."
    Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, cuddled while posing for photos at the premiere of "The Bikeriders."
    read more
    Emma McIntyre/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Diane von Furstenberg in a green and white print set at the UK premiere of Disney+'s Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge documentary.
    Diane von Furstenberg in a green and white print set at the U.K. premiere of Disney+'s "Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge" documentary.
    read more
    Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Legendary actors Dick Van Dyke and Carol Burnett posed together in front of Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
    Legendary actors Dick Van Dyke and Carol Burnett posed together in front of the TLC Chinese Theatre.
    read more
    Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Andie MacDowell flashed a smile at the audience, while at the "Because I’m Worth It" panel at the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity.
    Andie MacDowell flashed a smile at the audience, while at the "Because I’m Worth It" panel at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
    read more
    Marc Piasecki/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender made a rare appearance on the red carpet together, at the 2024 Louis Vuitton show.
    Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender made their first appearance on the red carpet together in over a year, at the 2024 Louis Vuitton show.
    read more
    Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jessica Biel was spotted out and about while filming her new movie, "The Better Sister," in New York, amid her husband, Justin Timberlake's recent arrest.
    Jessica Biel was spotted out and about while filming her new movie, "The Better Sister," in New York, amid her husband Justin Timberlake's recent arrest.
    read more
    Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Kevin Bacon looked dapper when he walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" in a dark blue suit.
    Kevin Bacon looked dapper when he walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" in a dark blue suit.
    read more
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Taraji P. Henson stunned in a strapless metallic gold dress, with scalloped designed all throughout, when walking the red carpet at the Tony Awards.
    Taraji P. Henson stunned in a strapless metallic gold dress, with scalloped designs throughout, when walking the red carpet at the Tony Awards.
    read more
    Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Images
  • Carol Burnett cemented her status as a Hollywood legend at her Hand And Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre.
    Carol Burnett cemented her status as a Hollywood legend at her Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre.
    read more
    Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+ / Getty Images
  • Paula Abdul proved she's still got it, when she hit the stage at a recent New Kids on the Block concert.
    Paula Abdul proved she's still got it when she hit the stage at a recent New Kids on the Block concert.
    read more
    Scott Legato/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Dakota Johnson looked casual in jeans and a cardigan as she arrived to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
    Dakota Johnson looked casual in jeans and a cardigan as she arrived at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
    read more
    RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Sabrina Carpenter wore a white blazer and mini skirt to the Louis Vuitton fashion show.
    Sabrina Carpenter wore a white blazer and miniskirt to the Louis Vuitton fashion show.
    read more
    Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton / Getty Images
  • Bo Derek wore a metallic gold skirt and a brown long sleeve shirt on the red carpet on day one of the Filming Italy 2024 event.
    Bo Derek wore a metallic gold skirt and a brown long-sleeve shirt on the red carpet on day one of the Filming Italy 2024 event. 
    read more
    Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish posed for photos after landing in Tokyo, Japan for her concert.
    Billie Eilish posed for photos after landing in Tokyo, Japan, for her concert.
    read more
    Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Elle Fanning wore a black suit with a plunging neckline when walking the red carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards.
    Elle Fanning wore a black suit with a plunging neckline when walking the red carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards.
    read more
    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Rachel McAdams walked the Tony Awards red carpet as a first-time nominee, in a black one shoulder gown.
    Rachel McAdams walked the Tony Awards red carpet as a first-time nominee, in a black one-shoulder gown.
    read more
    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Brie Larson wore a black and white polka dot dress when walking the red carpet at the press conference of the Filming Italy 2024.
    Brie Larson wore a black and white polka dot dress when walking the red carpet at the press conference of the Filming Italy 2024.
    read more
    Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Brooklyn Beckham kept it casual in khaki pants and a white shirt while hosting the "Live eats with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham," as part of the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024.
    Brooklyn Beckham kept it casual in khaki pants and a white shirt while hosting the "Live eats with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham," as part of the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024.
    read more
    Marc Piasecki/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Margaret Qualley posed for photos in a strapless white Chanel gown at the premiere of "Kinds of Kindness."
    Margaret Qualley posed for photos in a strapless white Chanel gown at the premiere of "Kinds of Kindness."
    read more
    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Bad Bunny wore a cream colored suit to the Dior fashion show.
    Bad Bunny wore a cream-colored suit to the Dior fashion show.
    read more
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Published
    34 Images

    Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS

    Celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Stone stunned at various events this week, whether they were on the stage or the red carpet.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS
  • Taylor Swift looked to the audience in her black "Reputation Era" jumpsuit, following her announcement the Eras Tour will end in December 2024.
  • Gwyneth Paltrow wore a strapless crystal-encrusted gown while posing for photos at Swarovski’s
  • Emma Stone attended the "Kinds of Kindness" premiere in a sheer black Louis Vuitton dress with cutouts on the sides.
  • Demi Moore posed for photos at the Dior fashion show with her daughter Scout Willis and her beloved dog Pilaf.
  • Elle Macpherson wore a red dress with sheer paneling on the skirt when she attended the 2024 Raffaello Summer Day event in Berlin.
  • Brooke Shields wore a bright yellow dress with beading and a plunging neckline, pairing the dress with yellow Crocs.
  • Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damien walked the red carpet at the opening of Naomi Campbell's exhibit in an animal print dress and white suit, respectively.
  • Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie walked the red carpet in matching teal ensembles at the 2024 Tony Awards, where they walked away as winners.
  • Dolph Lundgren and his wife Emma Krokdal walked the red carpet together at day one of the Filming Italy 2024 event, in Italy.
  • Kirsten Dunst wore a yellow dress with a flower detail, and Jesse Plemons wore a black suit to the premiere of "Kinds of Kindness."
  • Kate Moss stunned in a pair of gray tailored shorts and matching jacket, while posing for photos at the Dior fashion show.
  • Eva Longoria spotted wearing a light pink blouse with matching pants when leaving "The View" studios following her appearance.
  • Naomi Campbell walked the red carpet at the opening of her new retrospective exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London,
  • Sheryl Crow performed with her acoustic guitar while in London.
  • Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, cuddled while posing for photos at the premiere of "The Bikeriders."
  • Diane von Furstenberg in a green and white print set at the UK premiere of Disney+'s Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge documentary.
  • Legendary actors Dick Van Dyke and Carol Burnett posed together in front of Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
  • Andie MacDowell flashed a smile at the audience, while at the "Because I’m Worth It" panel at the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity.
  • Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender made a rare appearance on the red carpet together, at the 2024 Louis Vuitton show.
  • Jessica Biel was spotted out and about while filming her new movie, "The Better Sister," in New York, amid her husband, Justin Timberlake's recent arrest.
  • Kevin Bacon looked dapper when he walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" in a dark blue suit.
  • Taraji P. Henson stunned in a strapless metallic gold dress, with scalloped designed all throughout, when walking the red carpet at the Tony Awards.
  • Carol Burnett cemented her status as a Hollywood legend at her Hand And Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre.
  • Paula Abdul proved she's still got it, when she hit the stage at a recent New Kids on the Block concert.
  • Dakota Johnson looked casual in jeans and a cardigan as she arrived to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
  • Sabrina Carpenter wore a white blazer and mini skirt to the Louis Vuitton fashion show.
  • Bo Derek wore a metallic gold skirt and a brown long sleeve shirt on the red carpet on day one of the Filming Italy 2024 event.
  • Billie Eilish posed for photos after landing in Tokyo, Japan for her concert.
  • Elle Fanning wore a black suit with a plunging neckline when walking the red carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards.
  • Rachel McAdams walked the Tony Awards red carpet as a first-time nominee, in a black one shoulder gown.
  • Brie Larson wore a black and white polka dot dress when walking the red carpet at the press conference of the Filming Italy 2024.
  • Brooklyn Beckham kept it casual in khaki pants and a white shirt while hosting the "Live eats with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham," as part of the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024.
  • Margaret Qualley posed for photos in a strapless white Chanel gown at the premiere of "Kinds of Kindness."
  • Bad Bunny wore a cream colored suit to the Dior fashion show.
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 34