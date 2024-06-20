Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS
Celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Stone stunned at various events this week, whether they were on the stage or the red carpet.
- Taylor Swift looked at the audience in her black "Reputation Era" jumpsuit, following her announcement that the Eras Tour will end in December 2024.read more
- Gwyneth Paltrow wore a strapless crystal-encrusted gown while posing for photos at Swarovski’s "Masters of Light: From Vienna to Milan" exhibition, in Milan.read more
- Emma Stone attended the "Kinds of Kindness" premiere in a sheer black Louis Vuitton dress with cutouts on the sides.read more
- Demi Moore posed for photos at the Dior fashion show with her daughter Scout Willis and her beloved dog Pilaf.read more
- Elle Macpherson wore a red dress with sheer paneling on the skirt when she attended the 2024 Raffaello Summer Day event in Berlin.read more
- Brooke Shields wore a bright yellow dress with beading and a plunging neckline, pairing the dress with yellow Crocs.read more
- Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damien walked the red carpet at the opening of Naomi Campbell's exhibit in an animal print dress and white suit, respectively.read more
- Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie walked the red carpet in matching teal ensembles at the 2024 Tony Awards, where they walked away as winners.read more
- Dolph Lundgren and his wife, Emma Krokdal, walked the red carpet together on day one of the Filming Italy 2024 event, in Italy.read more
- Kirsten Dunst wore a yellow dress with a flower detail, and Jesse Plemons wore a black suit to the premiere of "Kinds of Kindness."read more
- Kate Moss stunned in a pair of gray tailored shorts and matching jacket, while posing for photos at the Dior fashion show.read more
- Eva Longoria spotted wearing a light pink blouse with matching pants when leaving "The View" studios following her appearance.read more
- Naomi Campbell walked the red carpet at the opening of her new retrospective exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, "Naomi: In Fashion," in a white Boss gown, with a plunging neckline and high slit.read more
- Sheryl Crow performed with her acoustic guitar while in London.read more
- Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, cuddled while posing for photos at the premiere of "The Bikeriders."read more
- Diane von Furstenberg in a green and white print set at the U.K. premiere of Disney+'s "Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge" documentary.read more
- Legendary actors Dick Van Dyke and Carol Burnett posed together in front of the TLC Chinese Theatre.read more
- Andie MacDowell flashed a smile at the audience, while at the "Because I’m Worth It" panel at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.read more
- Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender made their first appearance on the red carpet together in over a year, at the 2024 Louis Vuitton show.read more
- Jessica Biel was spotted out and about while filming her new movie, "The Better Sister," in New York, amid her husband Justin Timberlake's recent arrest.read more
- Kevin Bacon looked dapper when he walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" in a dark blue suit.read more
- Taraji P. Henson stunned in a strapless metallic gold dress, with scalloped designs throughout, when walking the red carpet at the Tony Awards.read more
- Carol Burnett cemented her status as a Hollywood legend at her Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre.read more
- Paula Abdul proved she's still got it when she hit the stage at a recent New Kids on the Block concert.read more
- Dakota Johnson looked casual in jeans and a cardigan as she arrived at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"read more
- Sabrina Carpenter wore a white blazer and miniskirt to the Louis Vuitton fashion show.read more
- Bo Derek wore a metallic gold skirt and a brown long-sleeve shirt on the red carpet on day one of the Filming Italy 2024 event.read more
- Billie Eilish posed for photos after landing in Tokyo, Japan, for her concert.read more
- Elle Fanning wore a black suit with a plunging neckline when walking the red carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards.read more
- Rachel McAdams walked the Tony Awards red carpet as a first-time nominee, in a black one-shoulder gown.read more
- Brie Larson wore a black and white polka dot dress when walking the red carpet at the press conference of the Filming Italy 2024.read more
- Brooklyn Beckham kept it casual in khaki pants and a white shirt while hosting the "Live eats with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham," as part of the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024.read more
- Margaret Qualley posed for photos in a strapless white Chanel gown at the premiere of "Kinds of Kindness."read more
- Bad Bunny wore a cream-colored suit to the Dior fashion show.read more
Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS
Celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Stone stunned at various events this week, whether they were on the stage or the red carpet.
Move Forward
- Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS