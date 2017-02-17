Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Miss Alabama Katherine Webb Distracts Sportscasters: See Who Else Makes a Splash in the Stands

Forget about what's happening on the field. Sometimes, the fans in the stands are much more interesting to look at. PHOTOS: Andy Murray’s Gorgeous Girlfriend At least that was the case during the 2013 Bowl Championship Series title game between Alabama and Notre Dame, when ESPN sportscaster Brent Musburger focused his attention on Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb. Musburger, who quickly identified Webb as the current Miss Alabama, went gaga over the "lovely lady" and remarked, "You quarterbacks, you get all the good-looking women!" He then spouted some advice for any young boys watching at home: "If you're a youngster in Alabama, start getting the football out and throw it around the backyard with pops." PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton, Tennis Superfan Judging by Musburger's reaction, you would have thought it was the first time an announcer noticed a beautiful face in the stands. In reality, though, there's almost always a gorgeous gal cheering on her favorite player. Have a look below.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/katherine-webb_0-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    1

    ESPN
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/gisele-ruet.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Gisele Bündchen

    Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen poses for a picture before the start of NFL action between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on December 4, 2005.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/enrigue-anna-reut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Anna Kournikova

    Singer Enrique Iglesias and former tennis player Anna Kournikova attend a Miami Heat basketball game in Miami on February 1, 2007.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/victoria-beckham-kate-beckinsale-reut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Victoria Beckham and Kate Beckinsale

    Victoria Beckham and British actress Kate Beckinsale watch as Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham plays against Toronto FC in an MLS soccer match in Carson, California, on April 13, 2008.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/brooklyn-decker-reut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Brooklyn Decker

    Andy Roddick's girl, supermodel Brooklyn Decker, celebrates his win against Fernando Gonzalez of Chile at the U.S. Open tennis tournament at Flushing Meadows in New York on September 2, 2008.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kim-sears-reut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Kim Sears

    Kim Sears, the girlfriend of Andy Murray of Britain watches him play against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their tennis match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament at Flushing Meadows in New York on September 3, 2008.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beyonce-reut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Beyonce Knowles

    Beyoncé Knowles watches during halftime at the NBA All-Star basketball game in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 15, 2009.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kate-upton-reut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Genevieve Morton, Catrinel Menghia and Kate Upton

    Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Genevieve Morton, Catrinel Menghia and Kate Upton pose for photos after the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York on February 9, 2011.
    Reuters
Image 1 of 7

Recommended