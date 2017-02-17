Miss Alabama Katherine Webb Distracts Sportscasters: See Who Else Makes a Splash in the Stands

Forget about what's happening on the field. Sometimes, the fans in the stands are much more interesting to look at. PHOTOS: Andy Murray’s Gorgeous Girlfriend At least that was the case during the 2013 Bowl Championship Series title game between Alabama and Notre Dame, when ESPN sportscaster Brent Musburger focused his attention on Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb. Musburger, who quickly identified Webb as the current Miss Alabama, went gaga over the "lovely lady" and remarked, "You quarterbacks, you get all the good-looking women!" He then spouted some advice for any young boys watching at home: "If you're a youngster in Alabama, start getting the football out and throw it around the backyard with pops." PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton, Tennis Superfan Judging by Musburger's reaction, you would have thought it was the first time an announcer noticed a beautiful face in the stands. In reality, though, there's almost always a gorgeous gal cheering on her favorite player. Have a look below.