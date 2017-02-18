Miranda Lambert Dishes on Dos and Don’ts for Successful Weight Loss

There’s no denying this country crooner is having her best year ever. PHOTOS: Miranda Lambert's Amazing Body Transformation Now only did Miranda Lambert win three Academy of Country Music Awards, including a record fifth-straight win as Female Vocalist of the Year, but she and husband, fellow artist Blake Shelton, continue to have a strong marriage despite numerous rumors of a potential breakup. The 30-year-old singer unveiled a new album, titled “Platinum,” recently, a collaboration with fellow blonde bombshell Carrie Underwood, and, oh yeah, there’s also her amazing body transformation. Lambert has been sharing her secrets to achieving her new slimmer figure and if you think she went under the knife, guess again. Lambert insists that she got there by incorporating daily exercise and healthier eating habits. Sounds simple, right? READ: Miranda Lambert's Weight Loss Plan Revealed But if you need more convincing, Lambert is dishing even more weight loss secrets on the July issue of Glamour Magazine, which hits newsstands June 17th. If you can’t wait that long, we have the details just for you. After all, bikini season is practically here. “I jog. I work out with my trainer. Or I’ll trick myself: I’ll go horseback riding, or Blake and I will go walking in the woods, and it’s like, uh-oh, I think I accidently did some cardio!” says Lambert to the publication. “With food–I don’t like vegetables unless there’s ranch or cheese on ‘em. But I drink juice, so I have one vegetable-packed juice in the morning, and I feel like I’ve done my good thing for the day.” She may be shedding the pounds by staying active whenever possible throughout the day, but when it comes to her dress size, Lambert claims she doesn’t sweat the small stuff because really, she’s just like any one of us. And everyone deserves to enjoy a guilty pleasure once in a while. READ: Miranda Lambert Names Her Favorite Junk Food “My weight yo-yos because I like to live,” explains Lambert. “I’m a Cheetos girl. I won’t give up vodka. I’m recently a size 6, which I’m proud of, but I’ve been a size 8 all these years, and it didn’t hold me back.” “If you’ve got a little muffin top, that doesn’t define you,” she adds. “You have so much more to offer: brains, talent, heart. You can spray-tan and suck in the rest. There’s Spanx for that! And Blake? He doesn’t care if my weight changes as long as I stay the same inside.” But when it does come to dressing up, Lambert advises celebrating your body by dressing to show off your best assets and not necessarily following the latest trends. “I think we should quit worrying about what other women think about our outfits and wear what we feel good in, even if it’s not in style,” she says. “That’s one thing I admire about [my friend] Kelly Clarkson: She has a ‘I don’t give a sh-t’ attitude. She doesn’t care if she doesn’t have makeup on. She doesn’t care what she’s wearing. She just walks into a room and lights up. READ: Miranda Lambert Continues to Flaunt Shrinking Body Clearly, Lambert’s approach has been working. The country star looks better than ever! See the before and after for yourself below: