White House
Published

Melania Trump says White House working to bring A$AP Rocky home

Associated Press
First lady Melania Trump says her husband's administration is working with the State Department to try to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home.

The president also tells reporters that many members of the African American community have asked him to intervene.

The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist has been behind bars in Sweden while police investigate a fight he was involved in in Stockholm earlier this month.

Kim Kardashian West, Diddy, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Nicki Minaj are some of the celebrities who have shown public support for the Grammy-nominated Rocky.

Kardashian West thanked Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on Twitter Thursday evening for their "efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends."

She says that their "commitment to justice reform is so appreciated."