'View' co-host Meghan McCain says 'all Republicans are evil to a certain segment of the media'

Meghan McCain is aware that she has a target on her back.

The conservative host on ABC's daytime talk show "The View" says she doesn't look at Twitter (that often) but can predict when a comment or a segment from the show will be picked apart on social media and make headlines online.

In a candid interview with Elle magazine, the 34-year-old spoke frankly about being a conservative woman in the age of President Trump, not censoring herself on any topic she discusses, and whether she'll endorse leading Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden if he wins the nomination.

"The explosion in the culture war, which has happened with the rise of Trump, has made me more conservative," she explained. "No Republican is good enough for a certain group of people. All Republicans are evil to a certain segment of the media. And you become more tribal, and more territorial of your people and what you represent. And that has certainly happened to me."

McCain added that "when you read enough criticism, you start censoring yourself. Success is not censoring myself." So, when her outspoken comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar went viral, she "wasn't surprised" and says she stands by everything she said.

“Bigotry is called out on my side, as it should be. The alt-right is disgusting; they’re very dangerous. But I don’t understand why someone like [Omar] should get a pass," she said, before inviting Omar to join them on the show.

McCain originally didn't even take the job offer from "The View" seriously. "No shade to the show, it just wasn’t the show that I wanted to work on. A carousel of people getting on and off; it didn’t seem to have a lot of direction,” she admitted. But it was her father, the late Sen. John McCain who convinced her — "He said, ‘You can’t ever give up an opportunity to work on a network with Whoopi Goldberg.’”

And she sits at the table ready to debate with the attitude of "nobody’s going to bully me, nobody’s going to talk down to me, and nobody’s going to pull the kind of s--- that’s been pulled on a lot of people in this chair."

"I will be vocal, and I will live in the moment, for better or worse," McCain said, before revealing she is working on "being less reactive.”

One person she consistently gushes over is Joe Biden and how he's been a rock to lean on during her father's cancer treatment and death. “I love Biden in a way that I loved my father,” she admitted. “I keep trying to think of what my dad would do in this situation... I want to see what Biden’s message will be. If he’s the person I know he is, it’s going to be very tough [to remain neutral]."

McCain also touched upon having kids with her husband Ben Domenech. "I think raising kids and being successful at that is an incredible achievement," she said. On Friday [after this interview occurred], she revealed she suffered a miscarriage in an op-ed she wrote for The New York Times.

"I am not hiding anymore. My miscarriage was a horrendous experience and I would not wish it upon anyone," she wrote.

