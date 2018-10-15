Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship timeline, from first meeting to royal baby announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are about to get a brand new title: parents.

The newlyweds, who married this spring, are expecting their first child, Kensington Palace has revealed.

Baby news, October 2018

The couple is expecting their first child in spring 2019, Kensington Palace revealed in an Oct. 15 tweet.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace shared.

The palace added that Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother, “is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

Royal wedding, May 2018

Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

Guests for the couple’s nuptials included a number of famous people, including George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and several of Markle’s co-stars from “Suits,” the USA network legal drama she starred on for seven seasons.

Wedding date announcement, December 2017

Kensington Palace revealed the couple’s wedding date: May 19, 2018.

“Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle,” the palace said at the time.

BBC interview, November 2017

The couple shared details about the night Prince Harry popped the question in their first interview with the BBC since announcing their engagement.

Markle said they were having an ordinary night and “trying to roast chicken” when the prince proposed.

“It was just an amazing surprise,” Markle told the BBC. “It was so sweet and natural and very romantic, he got on one knee.”

Harry added, “She didn’t even let me finish.”

The couple also recalled meeting through a mutual friend in July 2016.

They said they knew very little of each other before then. Markle remembered the only thing she asked her friend about Harry was, “Is he nice?”

Harry admitted he had never even heard of the American actress or about “Suits.”

"I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her," Harry said. "I was like, 'I'm really going to have to up my game here.’”

Weeks later, they went on a five-day camping trip in Botswana, where they got to know each other.

When speaking about their friend, Markle confirmed, “It was definitely a setup,” calling it “a blind date.”

Engagement, November 2017

Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, announced his son’s engagement to Markle via a tweet from Clarence House.

The statement said Prince Harry and Meghan got engaged earlier in November 2017. Prince Charles said he and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were “both thrilled.”

Markle’s parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle, were among those who offered public congratulations to the couple.

Vanity Fair cover story, October 2017

Markle reflected on her relationship with her “boyfriend" during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“We’re a couple,” Markle confirmed to the magazine in an October 2017 cover profile, which was published online in September 2017. “We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time.”

Markle also revealed she and the prince met in London via friends in July 2016.

“We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception," she said.

The actress insisted, however, she wasn’t any different.

“I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship,” she said at the time.

Toronto Invictus Games, September 2017

Markle sat a few rows from Prince Harry at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, The Telegraph reported. The couple was later spotted sitting next to one another at an Invictus Games event for wheelchair tennis — reportedly marking their first official appearance as a couple.

The Invictus Games are a Paralympic-style sports event for wounded veterans from around the world. Prince Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan, founded the games in 2014.

Defending Markle, November 2016

Markle “has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment,” Kensington Palace said in a statement about Prince Harry's “girlfriend.”

“Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments,” the palace added.

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” Kensington Palace stated. “It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm.”

Dating speculation, October 2016

Multiple reports surface claiming Prince Harry and Markle are dating.

