Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted leaving London hotel as UK taxpayers up in arms over Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry raised eyebrows Thursday after the couple was spotted leaving a London hotel, fueling speculation that they are not staying at their Frogmore Cottage home during their visit to the United Kingdom.

The couple was spotted beaming from ear to ear Thursday afternoon as they stepped out of The Goring, a five-star hotel not far from Buckingham Palace. An official at The Goring declined to comment on whether or not the royal couple are, in fact, hotel guests when reached by Fox News. However, U.K. taxpayers are up in arms over the possibility that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shunned their own U.K. home after citizens funded costly renovations to the property in 2019.

"Why isn't she leaving from Frogmore Cottage they had the taxpayers pay for? Who's paying for the Goring Hotel?" one disgruntled person tweeted.

Another person labeled the possibility of Meghan and Harry's hotel stay as a "Big F U to England" along with the hashtag #Megxit.

"Why are #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle staying at The Goring Hotel (£7,400/night) when we just paid for them to redecorate Frogmore cottage? I’m guessing b/c it works better for paparazzi photos?" wrote a taxpayer on the social media platform.

The photos showed Prince Harry donning a navy suit while Meghan was wrapped in a nude coat and wore black pumps. The two were assisted by men holding umbrellas over their heads and The Sun reported Prince Harry left the hotel shortly after Meghan.

However, multiple U.K. journalists who claimed to have knowledge of the couple's schedule claimed the pair were only at the hotel for a lunch.

Meghan and Harry stunned fans in January when the pair reportedly cut their staff at Frogmore Cottage in the wake of their historic announcement they would be stepping down as senior royals.

Frogmore Cottage is Meghan and Harry's U.K. home and it is owned by the queen. The official Sussex Royal website confirmed the couple would continue to use it when they return there.

“Frogmore Cottage will continue to be the property of Her Majesty the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage – with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen – as their official residence as they continue to support the Monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom,” their website reads.

Renovations to the home reportedly cost taxpayers a whopping $3 million in U.S. dollars. The upgrades included a designer kitchen, new heating, wiring and utilities, reports stated at the time.

Buckingham Palace declined to provide a comment to Fox News when reached for comment.