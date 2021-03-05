Meghan Markle tells Oprah 'I'm ready to talk' in new clip from upcoming sit down

Meghan Markle said she's "ready to talk" in what is promising to be a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex, along with her husband Prince Harry, have been interviewed by Winfrey for a special that CBS plans to air Sunday.

And in the latest clip released by the network, Winfrey revealed that she had called Markle for an interview shortly before her wedding to the British royal in 2018.

"You said, 'I'm sorry, it's not the right time,'" Winfrey says in the clip shared Friday.

Markle replied: "Well, I remember that conversation very well. I wasn't even allowed to have that conversation with you personally, right? There had to be people from the comm., sitting there."

LINK

Winfrey then asks Markle why now is the right time for her to give an interview.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE RESPONDS TO MEGHAN MARKLE BULLYING ALLEGATIONS REPORT: 'WE ARE CEALY VERY CONCERNED'

"Well, so many things," Markle says after a pause. "That we're on the other side of a lot of life experience that's happened and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way. I couldn't have said yes to you then, that wasn't my choice to make.

So as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes. I mean, I'm ready to talk. To be able to make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself," the former actress shared.

In another clip from the upcoming interview shared earlier this week, Markle alleged that the royal family is "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and Prince Harry.

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Markle told Winfrey.

She added: "If that comes with risk of losing things ... there's a lot that's been lost already."