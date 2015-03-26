May-December romances
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/Getty_JimmyPage.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rocker Jimmy Page and his much younger girlfriend, performer Scarlett Sabet, aren't shy about expressing their affections for one another. "My love. Everyday. The most," she captioned in one photo earlier this year.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/Getty_JimmyPage.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5f4d6eeb-FF_HeidiKlum.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - Heidi Klum is striking in her white gown, holding hands with beau Tom Kaulitz as they attend Simon Cowell's America's Got Talent after party at AGO restaurant in West Hollywood.Supermodel Heidi Klum and her beau, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, held hands as they attended Simon Cowell's "America's Got Talent" after party at AGO restaurant in West Hollywood. For more photos of the couple, visit x17online.com.X17https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5f4d6eeb-FF_HeidiKlum.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a8a49056-Splash_RonnieWood.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ronnie wood , Sally Wood , Jo Wood seen leaving Scotts restaurant with son Tyrone Wood after celebrating his birthday Pictured: Ronnie Wood,Sally Wood Ref: SPL5017719 210818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World RightsRolling Stone musician Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally Humphreys Wood enjoyed a romantic night out in London. The couple tied the knot in 2012.Splashhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a8a49056-Splash_RonnieWood.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07dfb843-X17_BenAffleck_Playmate.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Love in the box! Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton in love on sunday at Jack in The Box august 19, 2018 /X17online.comAffleck was spotted enjoying the afternoon and picking up fast food with his rumored Playboy girlfriend in Los Angeles.X17https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07dfb843-X17_BenAffleck_Playmate.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a5f71471-josh-brolin-and-kathryn-boyd.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Actor Josh Brolin and his wife, model Kathryn Boyd, announced on Instagram they were expecting their first child together — a baby girl. For more photos of Brolin, visit HollywoodLife.com.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a5f71471-josh-brolin-and-kathryn-boyd.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/650a9be8-Getty_ETHandout_KatharineMcPheeDavidFoster.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Katharine McPhee and David Foster attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)Katharine McPhee and David Foster got engaged in July 2018.Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/650a9be8-Getty_ETHandout_KatharineMcPheeDavidFoster.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16d018b8-et-handout-tommy-lee-brittany-fursel-getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan at the 2017 Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.Tommy Lee is looking to walk down the aisle for the fourth time. The rocker popped the question to his much-younger gal pal Brittany Furlan. Click here for more on their romance.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16d018b8-et-handout-tommy-lee-brittany-fursel-getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/24a4396f-RT_JasonMomoa_LisaBonet.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
World Premiere of Warner Bros. Picturesâ Justice League â Arrivals â Los Angeles, California, U.S., 13/11/2017 - Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - HP1EDBE0CXFPNActor Jason Momoa is often spotted on the red carpet with his wife, actress Lisa Bonet of "The Cosby Show" fame. The 38-year-old "Aquaman" star and the 50-year-old sitcom starlet share two children.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/24a4396f-RT_JasonMomoa_LisaBonet.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1ecfc880-x17_patrick_stewart.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
77-year-old Patrick Stewart and his 39-year-old wife Sunny Ozell hold hands while making their way through LAX. January 9, 2018 X17online.comPatrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell were spotted holding hands while making their way through LAX. The British actor is 77 and the American singer is 39. For more photos of the "Star Trek" icon, visit x17online.com.X17https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1ecfc880-x17_patrick_stewart.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f2db2f80-Splash_BrigitteNielsen.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brigitte Nielsen and husband Mattia Dessi go to Joan's on Third restaurant in Los Angeles, California. <P> Pictured: Brigitte Nielsen, Mattia Dessi <B>Ref: SPL1530474 060717 </B><BR/> Picture by: Splash News<BR/> </P><P> <B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR/> Los Angeles:310-821-2666<BR/> New York:212-619-2666<BR/> London:870-934-2666<BR/> photodesk@splashnews.com<BR/> </P>Brigitte Nielsen was spotted walking hand-in-hand with husband Mattia Dessi to Joan's On Third in Los Angeles to grab a bite to eat. The actress is 53 and her beau is 38.Splashhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f2db2f80-Splash_BrigitteNielsen.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d32f49ef-et-handout-charlie-heaton-anna-friel-getty-reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1"Stranger Things" star Charlie Heaton, 23, is reportedly dating actress Anna Friel, 40. The actors met on the set of "Urban and the Shed Crew" where Friel played Heaton's mother. MORE: 'Stranger Things' Star Shannon Purser Comes Out as BisexualReuters/Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d32f49ef-et-handout-charlie-heaton-anna-friel-getty-reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/869f53c4-rtx14i8h.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Singer Tony Bennett and his wife Susan Crow arrive on the red carpet before the 2013 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation to Carol Burnett at the Kennedy Center in Washington, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTX14I8HTony Bennett technically met his wife before she was even born. Bennett wrote in his memoir that he posed for a photo with his now-wife Susan Crow's parents at one of his shows in 1966. Turns out, Crow's mom was pregnant with her at the time. Little did they know, the Crow's unborn baby would end up marrying the singer.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/869f53c4-rtx14i8h.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtx1jmcy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Husband and wife actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas arrive for the European premiere ofAll-star couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones share the same birthday, so he's got exactly a quarter of a century on her.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtx1jmcy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr1hcpk.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Actor Christopher Knight (L) and Adrianne Curry arrive for a private performance of Cirque du Soleil's production of Delirium in Los Angeles September 14, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES) - RTR1HCPKChristopher Knight was hesitant to enter into a relationship with the significantly younger Adrienne Curry. It was a major plotline on "The Surreal Life." However, he eventually came around as we learned on "My Fair Brady." Maybe he should have listened to his gut -- the pair split in 2013.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr1hcpk.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0204091547_M_Evan_and_Marilyn_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Marilyn Manson was known for his shocking antics. Evan Rachel Wood was not, which is why everyone was shocked when the two began dating. She has also been linked to Mickey Rourke.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0204091547_M_Evan_and_Marilyn_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3fyet.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Actor Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)(OSCARS-PARTIES) - RTR3FYETThis subdued Hollywood pair seem to be a perfect fit despite a large age gap.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr3fyet.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtrq5zy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Singer Justin Timberlake (L) and his girlfriend, actress Cameron Diaz, watch the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Dallas Mavericks 109-93 in their season opening NBA game in Los Angeles, October 28, 2003. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson PP03100131 PP05050057 Pictures of the month October 2003 LN - RTRQ5ZYDespite their age difference, Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake shared a lot of interests and hobbies. Like surfing. And golf. Sadly, it wasnt enough to sustain them. Timberlake is married to actress Jessica Biel and Diaz is married to Benji Madden.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtrq5zy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr41426.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cast member Megan Fox poses with her husband Brian Austin Green at a block party following the premiere ofThe proud parents of three boys met on the set of "Hope & Faith" when Fox was 18 and Green was 30.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr41426.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0204091547_M_Anna_Nicole_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The skeezy marriage between the late Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall - she was 26, he was 89 - is a May-December story for the ages (but not for all ages).AP Photohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0204091547_M_Anna_Nicole_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2f9tx.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
U.S. actor Tom Cruise (R) kisses his wife, actress Katie Holmes during a photo call for the world premiere of his filmMaybe it was the age difference that caused their split?Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr2f9tx.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr345bh.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Director of the movie and cast member Woody Allen (R) poses as he arrives for a photocall to promote his upcoming filmWoody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn. The marriage of Woody Allen, 73, and his once-upon-a-time-sorta-step-daughter Soon Yi Previn, 38, takes the prize of most disturbing May-December romance EVER.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr345bh.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0204091547_M_Ashton_and_Demi_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Everyone was so shocked when Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher hooked up that most assumed it was an elaborate stunt designed to "Punk" us all. Things didn't work out between the pair. Kutcher is now married to Mila Kunis.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0204091547_M_Ashton_and_Demi_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr31ber.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Musician Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon attend a photo call near the Eiffel Tower before their vow renewal ceremony in Paris April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTR31BERMariah Carey shocked everyone with her out-of-nowhere marriage to Nick Cannon. They have since split.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtr31ber.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtx9x5w.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Actress Geena Davis and her husband Reza Jarrahy pose at the 30th Carousel of Hope gala in Beverly Hills, California October 25, 2008. The evening benefits the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES) - RTX9X5WEveryone was shocked by the union of Ashton and Demi. However, few seemed to notice that the age difference between Geena Davis and her fourth husband Dr. Reeza Jarrahy.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtx9x5w.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 23