Marilyn Manson calls 'GoT' alum Esme Bianco's sexual assault allegations 'untrue, meritless'

Marilyn Manson is firing back at sexual assault claims.

Earlier this year, the 52-year-old rocker – born Brian Warner – was sued by "Game of Thrones" alum Esme Bianco for alleged sexual assault, abuse and trafficking.

Not long after the lawsuit was filed, Manson's attorney claimed that the allegations were "provably false."

In new legal docs obtained by Fox News, Manson railed against the claims made against him and denied "each and every" one.

"[Bianco's] claims are untrue, meritless, and a key component of a coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs, who are cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement," read the docs.

Manson has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in recent months. In addition to Bianco, he's facing a lawsuit from his former assistant who alleges sexual assault and battery, and another Jane Doe with similar claims – it is unclear if his assistant or the Jane Doe is one of the "plaintiffs" referred to in the court docs.

"These individuals, including [Bianco], spent months plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning their stories to turn what were consensual friendships and relationships with Warner from more than a decade ago, into twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality," read the docs.

Furthermore, the docs allege that Bianco and her "co-conspirators" do not have "a shred of evidence" to support their claims, but instead are relying on Manson's "shock rock" stage persona to add credibility to their "fabricated accounts of abuse."

Additionally, Manson addressed the statute of limitations surrounding such accusations, claiming that a 10-year statute would be null in her case, leaving her with just a two-year statute, which would have expired in 2013. The alleged incident occurred in 2011 and her lawsuit was filed in April of this year.

He concluded by requesting that two causes of actions filed by Bianco be dismissed, arguing they "are time-barred by more than seven years and [Bianco] cannot establish an applicable exception to the statute of limitations."

Fox News has reached out to Bianco's attorneys for comment.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report