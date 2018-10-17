Louis C.K. jokes about masturbation scandal, says he ‘lost $35M in an hour’

Louis C.K. has started cracking jokes about his masturbation scandal, telling an audience at the West Side Comedy Club: “I lost $35 million in an hour.”

“He said he’s been to hell and back,” recalled one person, who was in attendance and spoke to LaughSpin.

“He was so genuine and reflected on how weird his year was,” added host AMarie Castillo. “Tried out some new dark and dirty material.”

C.K., 51, confessed to pleasuring himself in front of several women last year without their consent. The comic reportedly performed stand-up routines at West Side Comedy Club, Caroline’s and the Comedy Cellar last week.

He opened up his set at Caroline’s with some self-deprecating humor.

“Good to be here even though some of you might not like me,” C.K. said, according to LaughSpin.

His comments about the scandal came Wednesday, the site reports.

“Sounds to me he is owning up, acknowledging, and trying to figure it out,” Castillo said.

At one point during his set, C.K. joked about being in hell with Adolf Hitler.

“He was much more confident,” a source said.

