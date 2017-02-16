Lindsay Lohan's Finest Court Appearances
Lindsay Lohan has done it again. The troubled actress was arrested in New York City after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with her Porsche and leaving the scene. (The alleged victim suffered minor injuries.) According to the New York Post, Lohan was charged with a misdemeanor and released, but the latest incident could be a violation of her probation. But these types of trials and tribulations are nothing new to Lindsay. If the following photos are any indication, she'll be right at home if she finds herself back in court. Have a look:
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c9ff595f-cover.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
1Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c9ff595f-cover.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c9ff595f-lindsay-01.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
October 16, 2009Lindsay attends a progress report hearing for a 2007 drunken driving case in Beverly Hills on October 16, 2009. Lohan displayed a tattoo on her finger reading "Shhh…"Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c9ff595f-lindsay-01.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/23c6ebff-lindsay-02.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
May 24, 2010Lindsay attends a probation status hearing in Beverly Hills on May 24, 2010. The judge ordered Lohan to undergo random weekly drug and alcohol testing and wear an alcohol monitoring device.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/23c6ebff-lindsay-02.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
July 21, 2011On July 21, 2011, Lindsay shows up to court for a compliance check to report her progress on 480 hours of community service. The actress was ordered to complete community service for shoplifting a necklace from a Los Angeles jeweler earlier in the year.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a3c90da9-lindsay-12_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
October 19, 2011At the Airport Branch Courthouse on October 19, 2011, Lindsay is handcuffed after a judge revokes her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a3c90da9-lindsay-12_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
November 2, 2011Lindsay Lohan, accompanied by her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles on November 2, 2011. The judge sentenced the actress to 30 days in jail for probation violations relating to a 2010 theft charge and a 2007 drunken driving charge.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
December 14, 2011Lindsay smiles in Los Angeles Superior Court during a hearing on December 14, 2011.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
January 17, 2012Lindsay appears in court for a progress report hearing in Los Angeles on January 17, 2012. The hearing examines Lindsay's progress since pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of theft involving a necklace from a jewelry store.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
March 29, 2012Lindsay descends the steps of the Airport Branch Courthouse after a DUI hearing on March 29, 2012.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-03.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
July 6, 2010The actress appears in court during a probation status hearing at the Beverly Hills Municipal Courthouse on July 6, 2010. The hearing related to her August 2007 no-contest pleas to two counts each of DUI and being under the influence of cocaine, along with a reckless driving charge. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-03.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-04.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
July 6, 2010During the same court appearance, Lindsay showcases her colorful fingernail art.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-04.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-05.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
July 20, 2010For violating the terms of her probation by missing alcohol education classes, Lindsay surrenders to a 90-day jail sentence at the Beverly Hills Municipal Courthouse on July 20, 2010.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-05.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-06.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
October 22, 2010Lindsay arrives for a probation violation hearing at Beverly Hills Municipal Court on October 22, 2010.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-06.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-07.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
February 9, 2011Lindsay appears in court on February 9, 2011, to plead not guilty to a grand theft charge of stealing a $2,500 necklace. Lohan was accused of walking out of a Los Angeles jewelry store without paying for the designer gold necklace in January — just three weeks after ending her fifth stint in drug and alcohol rehab in three years.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-07.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-08.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
February 13, 2011Lindsay and her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley attend a preliminary hearing at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles on February 23, 2011. Lohan was charged with a felony count of grand theft involving the previously mentioned necklace.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-08.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-09.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
March 10, 2011Lindsay and her attorney appear in Airport Courthouse on March 10, 2011, for charges relating to the jewelry theft.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-09.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
June 23, 2011Lindsay arrives for a court date in Los Angeles on June 23, 2011. Lohan, who was serving a home detention sentence at the time, was ordered back to court on an allegation she violated her probation in a drunken driving case.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lindsay-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 16