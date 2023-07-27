Go Back
  Published
    24 Images

    Kim Kardashian photobombed during bikini photoshoot; Michael J. Fox has a 'Back to the Future' reunion

    Celebrities enjoyed the summer sun with Teresa Giudice hitting the beach in Greece and Salma Hayek playing around in her pool. Here's a look at celebrity photos from this week.

  • Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd posing for a photo together
    Michael J. Fox and his "Back to the Future" co-star Christopher Lloyd reunite in New York City.
    Christopher Lloyd Instagram / Fox News
  • Kim Kardashian posing in the water
    Kim Kardashian is photobombed while trying to take bikini photos. "Can’t a girl get a good solo pic pleaseeeee," Kardashian captioned her recent Instagram post.
    Kim Kardashian Instagram / Fox News
  • Tim McGraw performing on stage at Whiskey Go Go
    Tim McGraw performs a surprise show at Whiskey a Go Go on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.
    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA / Getty Images
  • Tim McGraw and Richard Marx performing on stage
    Tim McGraw brings Richard Marx on stage for a song.
    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA / Getty Images
  • Anjelica Huston and Jerry Hall arriving to mick jagger's birthday party
    Anjelica Huston and Jerry Hall walking into Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party together.
    Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images / Getty Images
  • John stamos and son
    John Stamos jokes he and son Eric are the "UFO welcoming committee" in the caption of a recent Instagram post.
    John Stamos Instagram / Fox News
  • Kylie Minogue at The Venetian in Las Vegas
    Kylie Minogue visits The Venetian hotel in Las Vegas, where she is expected to start her residency in October.
    The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas / Fox News
  • David and Victoria Beckham at Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United
    David and Victoria Beckham watch the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United.
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Mick Jagger leaving his birthday party
    Mick Jagger leaving his 80th birthday party in London.
    Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Gwendoline Christie, Demi Moore and Winnie Harlow walking together at Paris Fashion Week
    Demi Moore enjoys the shows at Paris Fashion Week with Gwendoline Christie and Winnie Harlow.
    Marc Piasecki/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas in Greece
    Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas walk on the beach while on vacation in Mykonos, Greece.
    MEGA/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Back to the Future cast
    "Back to the Future" stars Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox pose with the cast of the movie's musical at Fox's foundation opening night gala.
    Bruce Glikas/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Teresa Giudice in the ocean in Greece
    Teresa Giudice takes a dip in the Aegean Sea during her trip to Mykonos, Greece.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Melanie Hamrick leaving Mick Jagger's birthday party
    Melanie Harmick leaving Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party.
    MEGA/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Demi Moore and Gwendoline Christie at Paris Fashion Week
    Demi Moore and Gwendoline Christie walk the red carpet together at Paris Fashion Week.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kim Kardashian and Saint West taking a picture with David, Victoria and Harper Beckham
    Kim Kardashian meets up with David and Victoria Beckham at the Inter Miami game.
    Kim Kardashian Instagram / Fox News
  • Gigi Paris swimming in Miami, Florida
    Gigi Paris, a model who once dated "Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell, cools off in the ocean in Miami, Fla.
    MEGA/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Hailey Beiber shopping in Los Angeles
    Hailey Bieber is photographed out and about in Los Angeles.
    MEGA/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Ronnie Wood and Sally Wood arriving to Mick Jagger's birthday party
    Ronnie and Sally Wood walk into Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party.
    MEGA/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Christopher Lloyd and his wife Lisa
    Christopher Lloyd and wife Lisa Loiacono in New York City after a night out.
    MEGA/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Kim Kardashian with her nephew Tatum
    Kim Kardashian wishes her nephew Tatum a happy first birthday with a photo of the two of them on her Instagram.
    Kim Kardashian Instagram / Fox News
  • Jana Kramer cradling her baby bump near a lake
    Jana Kramer shows off her 21-week baby bump to her Instagram followers.
    Jana Kramer Instagram / Fox News
  • Salma Hayak swimming
    Salma Hayek posted photos of herself enjoying the summer sun.
    Salma Hayek Instagram / Fox News
  • Leonardo DiCaprio leaving Mick Jagger's birthday party while covering his face
    Leonardo DiCaprio covering his face as he leaves Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party.
    Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images / Getty Images
