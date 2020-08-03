Kelly Clarkson says she's not 'the worst mom ever' after dying daughter's hair, ensures it's safe

Kelly Clarkson is defending herself.

The 38-year-old singer took to Twitter on Saturday to share an update on what she's been up to with her daughter River, 6.

"I put a purple streak in my daughter’s hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now," wrote Clarkson. "Full on air guitar, singing at the top of her lungs, that is what’s happening."

Clarkson shares River with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, who she recently filed for divorce from. The two also share a 4-year-old son, Remington.

In her tweet, the "Since U Been Gone" singer then preemptively came to her own defense, predicting she'd be criticized for coloring her daughter's hair.

"And before I get attacked for being the worst mom ever, it’s safe, organic paint," she said, adding an eye-roll emoji for effect.

The comments were filled with fans offering support.

"My niece's hair was PURPLE at 4 years old," wrote one fan, sharing a photo of a purple-haired child. "Have fun with your kiddos Kelly."

Clarkson retweeted the photo, adding, "Oh my gosh this is so rad! LOVE IT!!"

Little Remington got some love on Twitter as well, as the star tweeted about him earlier in the day.

"Me to my son: Son, why are you grabbing at yourself so much?" wrote Clarkson. "Son to me: Because it’s fun."

News of Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce broke in June, which reportedly "shocked" some friends. Blackstock, who is also the singer's manager, is reportedly seeking joint custody of their children.