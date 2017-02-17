Kate Middleton Takes a Sparkly Step Back Into Spotlight

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to the spotlight Thursday for her first red carpet event since since welcoming baby Prince George nearly two months ago. Kate showed off her post-baby figure in a sparkly Jenny Packham gown as she attended the Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society in London with Prince William. READ: Kate's Family Portrait Dress Sells Out in Two Hours The event was the second official engagement for Kate since she became a mum in July. The Duchess appeared alongside her husband at the start of the Ring O' Fire marathon in Agelsey, Wales, last month. READ: The Royal Baby Effect: Animal Print Blanket Already Sells Out William, having just wrapped up his duty as a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force, is planning on moving his family to London where he will focus on his royal and charity work. Take a peek at a few more photos from today's event below.