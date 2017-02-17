Kate Middleton Shows Off Daring Dress

She’s got legs. From her Marilyn Monroe moment to flashing her flat stomach, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has been flaunting her assets lately. And for the 2013 Royal Film Performance in London, the 31-year-old decided to do just that with a curve-hugging white gown featuring a daring slit revealing lean legs. READ: Kate Middleton's Skirt Goes Flying at Charity Event According to reports, Middleton was not wearing her go-to designer Jenny Packham. Rather, her couture gown was by French designer Roland Mouret. The Duchess, along with husband Prince William, were attending the UK premiere of “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” at the Odeon Leicester Square. As expected, four-month-old son Prince George stayed behind at Kensington Palace. READ: Kate Middleton Stuns in Little Black Dress While The Daily Mail reports that Middleton recycled the dress and had previously worn it at a May 2012 private dinner, the royal gave her look a glamorous touch with towering stilettos and a layered necklace. And forget her usual romantic curls. Middelton went posh with a simple loose ponytail. Check out Middleton’s new head-turning ensemble below: