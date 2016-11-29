Juanes, John Legend perform at immigrant detention center
The Grammy winners each played two songs separately and one together to draw attention to immigration and mass incarceration.
John Legend, left, and Colombian rock star Juanes arrive to perform in front of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. Legend and Juanes played two songs each separately and one together at the facility, to draw attention to immigration. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
John Legend performs on a flat bed truck platform during a concert with Colombian rock star Juanes, in front of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. The artists performed in front of some 250 people in protest against massive migrant deportations as part of the Legend's campaign #FREEAMERICA. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
Demonstrators shout slogans before a performance by Colombian musician Juanes and singer John Legend, in front of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. The Grammy winners each played two songs separately and one together the facility to draw attention to immigration. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
John Legend, right, and Colombian rock star Juanes perform over a flat bed truck platform in front of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. The artists performed in front of some 250 people in protest against massive migrant deportations as part of the Legends' campaign #FREEAMERICA. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
Demonstrators shout slogans before a performance by Colombian musician Juanes and singer John Legend, in front of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. The Grammy winners each played two songs separately and one together the facility to draw attention to immigration. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
A demonstrator carries a mock coffin, representing migrants who have died inside a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. Colombian musician Juanes and singer John Legend met immigrants at the detention center before performing for a small crowd outside the facility to draw attention to immigration. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
Colombian rock star Juanes perform with John Legend, unseen, on top of a flat bed truck platform for dozens of demonstrators across the street of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. The artists performed in front of some 250 people in protest against massive migrants deportations as part of the Legend's campaign #FREEAMERICA. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
Demonstrators hold signs before a performance by Colombian musician Juanes and singer John Legend, in front of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. The Grammy winners each played two songs separately and one together the facility to draw attention to immigration. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
An unmarked police truck patrols the outside of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. Colombian musician Juanes and singer John Legend met immigrants at a jail before performing for a small crowd outside the facility to draw attention to immigration. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
John Legend performs on a flat bed truck platform during a concert with Colombian rock star Juanes, in front of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. Legend and Juanes played two songs each separately and one together at the facility, to draw attention to immigration. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
