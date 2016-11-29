Expand / Collapse search
Juanes, John Legend perform at immigrant detention center

The Grammy winners each played two songs separately and one together to draw attention to immigration and mass incarceration.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/66b997fd-Juanes-John-Leyend-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Juanes_John_Leyend__3_

    John Legend, left, and Colombian rock star Juanes arrive to perform in front of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. Legend and Juanes played two songs each separately and one together at the facility, to draw attention to immigration. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c86848e1-Juanes-John-Leyend-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Juanes_John_Leyend__7_

    John Legend performs on a flat bed truck platform during a concert with Colombian rock star Juanes, in front of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. The artists performed in front of some 250 people in protest against massive migrant deportations as part of the Legend's campaign #FREEAMERICA. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/52dd0771-Juanes-John-Leyend-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Juanes_John_Leyend__9_

    Demonstrators shout slogans before a performance by Colombian musician Juanes and singer John Legend, in front of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. The Grammy winners each played two songs separately and one together the facility to draw attention to immigration. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a05a13cd-Juanes-John-Leyend-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Juanes_John_Leyend__4_

    John Legend, right, and Colombian rock star Juanes perform over a flat bed truck platform in front of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. The artists performed in front of some 250 people in protest against massive migrant deportations as part of the Legends' campaign #FREEAMERICA. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Juanes-John-Leyend-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Juanes_John_Leyend__10_

    Demonstrators shout slogans before a performance by Colombian musician Juanes and singer John Legend, in front of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. The Grammy winners each played two songs separately and one together the facility to draw attention to immigration. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Juanes-John-Leyend-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Juanes_John_Leyend__8_

    A demonstrator carries a mock coffin, representing migrants who have died inside a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. Colombian musician Juanes and singer John Legend met immigrants at the detention center before performing for a small crowd outside the facility to draw attention to immigration. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Juanes-John-Leyend-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Juanes_John_Leyend__6_

    Colombian rock star Juanes perform with John Legend, unseen, on top of a flat bed truck platform for dozens of demonstrators across the street of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. The artists performed in front of some 250 people in protest against massive migrants deportations as part of the Legend's campaign #FREEAMERICA. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Juanes-John-Leyend-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Juanes_John_Leyend__5_

    Demonstrators hold signs before a performance by Colombian musician Juanes and singer John Legend, in front of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. The Grammy winners each played two songs separately and one together the facility to draw attention to immigration. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Juanes-John-Leyend-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Juanes_John_Leyend__1_

    An unmarked police truck patrols the outside of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. Colombian musician Juanes and singer John Legend met immigrants at a jail before performing for a small crowd outside the facility to draw attention to immigration. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Juanes-John-Leyend-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Juanes_John_Leyend__2_

    John Legend performs on a flat bed truck platform during a concert with Colombian rock star Juanes, in front of a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. Legend and Juanes played two songs each separately and one together at the facility, to draw attention to immigration. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
