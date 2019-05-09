Jim Fowler, longtime ‘Wild Kingdom' host, is dead at 87

Jim Fowler, the longtime host of "Wild Kingdom," has died. He was 87.

Fowler died Wednesday at his home in Norwalk, Conn., according to a statement from his family obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. No further details were provided.

"We honor Jim Fowler, who passed away on May 8, 2019. Jim was a true wildlife icon," read a Thursday tweet from the “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom' social media account.

Fowler is survived by his wife, a wildlife artist, and the couple's children Mark and Carrie, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fowler co-hosted the Emmy-winning nature series alongside fellow zoologist Marlin Perkins starting in 1963 — when the show launched — until Perkins' retirement in 1985. Fowler then hosted solo for several years and returned for its revival in 2002.

He also served as a wildlife correspondent for NBC’s “Today."