'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro tasered, arrested for felony domestic violence

"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested for felony domestic violence after a physical altercation with on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley, Fox News has learned.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News that the 33-year-old was arrested early Friday morning, after officers responded to a battery call.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the suspect and victim involved in a physical altercation, police said.

Officers used a taser on the suspect due to him not being cooperative, according to the public information officer at LAPD.

The couple's child, 18-month-old Ariana Sky, was also at the scene but was unharmed.

A rep for Ortiz-Magro did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have had a tumultuous relationship, with a history of domestic violence.

Harley, 31, was arrested earlier this year and charged for domestic violence.

Misdemeanor domestic battery charges against Harley in 2016 and 2018 were dismissed, records show.