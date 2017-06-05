Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT

Jerry Lewis dead at 91

Jerry Lewis, the rubber-faced, squeaky-voiced comedy legend who starred in movies and musicals and also was known for his unflagging work on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, died on Sunday.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11_rtr2pfz7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jerry Lewis attends the encore session for

    REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/04_rtrnkks.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Comedian Jerry Lewis, wife SanDee and daughter Danielle at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, September 11, 2005

    REUTERS/Fred Prouser
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/08_rtrmu80.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jerry Lewis and Goldie Hawn with their

    REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07_rtxiiuq.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Comedian Jerry Lewis at the 12th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 22, 1998

    REUTERS
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/02_rtxj59z.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jerry Lewis appears as a guest on the CNN program Larry King Live in Los Angeles, August 26, 1999

    REUTERS/Rose Prouser
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/09_rtxmzv6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jerry Lewis with actress Stella Stevens at a screening of

    REUTERS/Fred Prouser
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12_rtr2uzeh.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jerry Lewis with wife SanDee Pitnick and daughter Danielle Lewis in Los Angeles, December 7, 2011

    REUTERS/Phil McCarten
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/03_rtxbyqq.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jerry Lewis holds the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the 81st Academy Awards, February 22, 2009

    Reuters/Gary Hershorn
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14_rtrd95o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jerry Lewis, Tom Hanks and Steve Martin at a screening of the

    REUTERS/Fred Prouser
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/06_rtrnkyr.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jerry Lewis with the Governors Emmy Award he received in Los Angeles, September 11, 2005

    REUTERS/Fred Prouser
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16_rtxzxtn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jerry Lewis during a photocall for the film

    REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13_rtra4ip.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jerry Lewis at the Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon September 6, 2004, in Los Angeles

    REUTERS/John Hayes
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/15_rtxzxrz.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Cast member Jerry Lewis during a photocall for the film

    REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Image 1 of 12

Recommended