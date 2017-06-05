Jerry Lewis dead at 91
Jerry Lewis, the rubber-faced, squeaky-voiced comedy legend who starred in movies and musicals and also was known for his unflagging work on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, died on Sunday.
Jerry Lewis attends the encore session forREUTERS/Mario Anzuonihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11_rtr2pfz7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Comedian Jerry Lewis, wife SanDee and daughter Danielle at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, September 11, 2005REUTERS/Fred Prouserhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/04_rtrnkks.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jerry Lewis and Goldie Hawn with theirREUTERS/Fabrizio Benschhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/08_rtrmu80.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Comedian Jerry Lewis at the 12th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 22, 1998REUTERShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07_rtxiiuq.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jerry Lewis appears as a guest on the CNN program Larry King Live in Los Angeles, August 26, 1999REUTERS/Rose Prouserhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/02_rtxj59z.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jerry Lewis with actress Stella Stevens at a screening ofREUTERS/Fred Prouserhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/09_rtxmzv6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jerry Lewis with wife SanDee Pitnick and daughter Danielle Lewis in Los Angeles, December 7, 2011REUTERS/Phil McCartenhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12_rtr2uzeh.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jerry Lewis holds the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the 81st Academy Awards, February 22, 2009Reuters/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/03_rtxbyqq.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jerry Lewis, Tom Hanks and Steve Martin at a screening of theREUTERS/Fred Prouserhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14_rtrd95o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jerry Lewis with the Governors Emmy Award he received in Los Angeles, September 11, 2005REUTERS/Fred Prouserhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/06_rtrnkyr.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jerry Lewis during a photocall for the filmREUTERS/Regis Duvignauhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16_rtxzxtn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jerry Lewis at the Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon September 6, 2004, in Los AngelesREUTERS/John Hayeshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13_rtra4ip.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cast member Jerry Lewis during a photocall for the filmREUTERS/Regis Duvignauhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/15_rtxzxrz.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
