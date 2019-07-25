J. Lo celebrates 50th birthday with A-Rod at star-studded Miami bash

Jennifer Lopez rang in her 50th birthday Wednesday night with a star-studded party at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s sprawling estate on Star Island in Miami alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 43, tweeted out a video snippet of Lopez bopping along with the DJ during her birthday bash. The video concluded by teasing his new YouTube channel “AROD” coming soon.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ HONORS JENNIFER LOPEZ WITH SWEET MESSAGE FOR HER 50TH BIRTHDAY

“TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!! 🎉 🎊 ,” Rodriguez wrote. “Happy 5-0, @JLo. 🎂 Te amo mucho.”

The former Mariners, Rangers and Yankees slugger reportedly gave Lopez a red Porsche earlier Wednesday to celebrate her birthday. He arrived to the party wearing a black suit and tie, People reported. Lopez stole the spotlight in a long silver metallic gown with cutouts to expose the singer-songstress’ toned midsection.

DJ Cassidy, who also played at Lopez’s 40th birthday party, and DJ Don Hot, provided music. Ashanti and DJ Kaled gave brief performaces. And, DJ Khaled shared video clips from the party to his Instagram story Wednesday night. Rapper Fat Joe, his wife Lorena Cartagena also attended, according to People.

Lopez was also serenaded by her 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Late Tuesday, Rodriguez shared a sweet tribute video commemorating his fiancée’s birthday and the time they’ve shared together.

“Since we've been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday,” he said in a video that also features Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Rodriguez.

The video also includes shots from Lopez's performances from during her "It's My Party" tour, which launched in June from Los Angeles. Lopez will wrap her tour after three final performances at the American Airlines Arena in Miami over the weekend, People reported.