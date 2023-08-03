Move Back
Jason and Brittany Aldean cuddle up at concert; Elizabeth Hurley stuns at 58 in red dress
Chris Pratt and his son Jack threw the first pitch at a Dodgers game, Jason Aldean and wife Brittany took in a Brantley Gilbert show and more star sightings
- Chris Pratt and his son Jack threw the first pitch at the Dodgers game.read more
- Demi Moore and her daughters Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, on their way to Kate Beckinsale's 50th birthday party.read more
- Paris Hilton joins Steve Aoki to close out Tomorrowland music festival in Belgium.read more
- Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter Ava amid Witherspoon's divorce settlement news.read more
- Kelly Clarkson kicking off her concert series, "chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson," in Las Vegas.read more
- Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany enjoying a date night at a Brantley Gilbert concert.read more
- Adam Sandler walking the streets of New York in pink shorts and a polo shirt with pink pineapples.read more
- Taylor Swift brought out all the looks when performing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour."read more
- Sarah Michelle Gellar posted photos from her vacation in Capri, Italy, captioning the snap "bucket list happening."read more
- Justin Bieber seen at Soho house in Malibu.read more
- Kelsea Ballerini performing at the screening of her short film, "Rolling Up The Welcome Mat."read more
- Tom Hanks and Johnathon Schaech posted photos from their mini "That Thing You Do" reunion.read more
- Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damien walking the red carpet during the Remus Lifestyle Night in Spain.read more
- "Charlie's Angels" star, Jaclyn Smith, 77, celebrating her son's wedding on Instagram.read more
- Angelina Jolie photographerd outside her hotel in Rome, Italy.read more
- Zachary Quinto seen walking his dogs in New York.read more
- Renee Zellweger seen filling her car up with gas in Brentwood, California.read more
- Elizabeth Hurley on the red carpet during the Remus Lifestyle Night in Spain.read more
- Dennis Quaid playing songs off his new album, "Fallen: A Gospel Album for Sinners."read more
- Kelly Clarkson gets the crowd hyped during her concert in Las Vegas.read more
- Sofia Vergara seen stepping out of her car amid news of her divorce.read more
- Newly single Sofia Vergara seen getting out of her car in Los Angeles.read more
- David Beckham calls daughter Harper, "my little makeup artist," on Instagram, as she touches up his makeup.read more
- Miranda Lambert shared some snaps from her summer on Instagram, featuring her husband Brendan McLoughlin.read more
- Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones holding hands as they walk through the streets of Portofino, Italy.read more
- Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns enjoyed a date night at the LAFC game Wednesday night at BMO Stadium. Jordyn & Karl sat in the 1800 Tequila Field suite 10.read more
