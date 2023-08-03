Go Back
  • Published
    26 Images

    Jason and Brittany Aldean cuddle up at concert; Elizabeth Hurley stuns at 58 in red dress

    Chris Pratt and his son Jack threw the first pitch at a Dodgers game, Jason Aldean and wife Brittany took in a Brantley Gilbert show and more star sightings

  • Chris Pratt and his son at a Doger Game
    Chris Pratt and his son Jack threw the first pitch at the Dodgers game.
    Chris Pratt Instagram / Fox News
  • Demi Moore and her daughters walking outside
    Demi Moore and her daughters Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, on their way to Kate Beckinsale's 50th birthday party. 
    Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Steve Aoki Paris Hilton
    Paris Hilton joins Steve Aoki to close out Tomorrowland music festival in Belgium.
    Laurence Howe / Fox News
  • Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava
    Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter Ava amid Witherspoon's divorce settlement news.
    Reese Witherspoon Instagram / Fox News
  • Kelly Clarkson on stage during her show in Las Vegas
    Kelly Clarkson kicking off her concert series, "chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson," in Las Vegas.
    Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment / Getty Images
  • Brittany and Jason Aldean at a concert
    Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany enjoying a date night at a Brantley Gilbert concert.
    Brittany Aldean Instagram / Fox News
  • Adam Sandler walking in New York City
    Adam Sandler walking the streets of New York in pink shorts and a polo shirt with pink pineapples.
    Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift during her Eras tour
    Taylor Swift brought out all the looks when performing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour."
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar on a boat in Italy
    Sarah Michelle Gellar posted photos from her vacation in Capri, Italy, captioning the snap "bucket list happening."
    Sarah Michelle Gellar Instagram / Fox News
  • Justin Bieber at the Soho House in Malibu
    Justin Bieber seen at Soho house in Malibu.
    Photo by MEGA/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Kelsea Ballerini on stage performing
    Kelsea Ballerini performing at the screening of her short film, "Rolling Up The Welcome Mat."
    Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA / Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks and Johnathon Schaech  posted photos from their mini "That Thing You Do" reunion.
    Tom Hanks and Johnathon Schaech  posted photos from their mini "That Thing You Do" reunion.
    Johnathon Schaech Twitter / Fox News
  • Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damien on the red carpet
    Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damien walking the red carpet during the Remus Lifestyle Night in Spain.
    Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Marcel Remus / Getty Images
  • Jaclyn Smith at her son's wedding
    "Charlie's Angels" star, Jaclyn Smith, 77, celebrating her son's wedding on Instagram.
    Jaclyn Smith Instagram / Fox News
  • Angelina Jolie outside her hotel in Rome
    Angelina Jolie photographerd outside her hotel in Rome, Italy.
    Photo by MEGA/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Zachary Quinto walking his dogs
    Zachary Quinto seen walking his dogs in New York.
    Photo by MEGA/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Renee Zellweger pumping gas in Brentwood, California
    Renee Zellweger seen filling her car up with gas in Brentwood, California.
    Photo by MEGA/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Elizabeth Hurley on the red carpet in Spain
    Elizabeth Hurley on the red carpet during the Remus Lifestyle Night in Spain.
    Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Marcel Remus / Getty Images
  • Dennis Quaid playing the guitar
    Dennis Quaid playing songs off his new album, "Fallen: A Gospel Album for Sinners."
    Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kelly Clarkson on stage in Las Vegas
    Kelly Clarkson gets the crowd hyped during her concert in Las Vegas.
    Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment / Getty Images
  • Sofia Vergara in a parking garage in LA
    Sofia Vergara seen stepping out of her car amid news of her divorce.
    Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Sofia Vergara getting out of her car
    Newly single Sofia Vergara seen getting out of her car in Los Angeles.
    Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Harper Beckham doing David Beckham's makeup
    David Beckham calls daughter Harper, "my little makeup artist," on Instagram, as she touches up his makeup.
    David Beckham Instagram / Fox News
  • Miranda Lambert and her husband
    Miranda Lambert shared some snaps from her summer on Instagram, featuring her husband Brendan McLoughlin.
    Miranda Lambert Instagram / Fox News
  • Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones in Portofino
    Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones holding hands as they walk through the streets of Portofino, Italy.
    Photo by MEGA/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns enjoyed a date night at the LAFC game Wednesday night at BMO Stadium. Jordyn &amp; Karl sat in the 1800 Tequila Field suite 10.
    Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns enjoyed a date night at the LAFC game Wednesday night at BMO Stadium. Jordyn & Karl sat in the 1800 Tequila Field suite 10.
    LAFC / Fox News
