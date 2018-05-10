In Pictures: Royal wedding preparations
Preparations for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
A flag flies outside a building near Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 17, 2018REUTERS/Marko Djuricahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/23a388d4-20_rts1rudu.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, arrive at Cliveden House Hotel, in Berkshire, England, May 18, 2018Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e2ef86c0-25_ap18138627028841.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry greet crowds in Windsor, May 18, 2018AP Photo/Frank Augsteinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c7450c56-24_ap18138622521069.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Joshua Arane stands on the security fence ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, May 18, 2018AP Photo/Emilio Morenattihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e824491e-22_ap18138487677903.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
St. George's Chapel Choir rehearse before the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, May 14, 2018REUTERS/Steve Parsonshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/39ea4bf9-21_rts1rtj5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland leaves Los Angeles for the wedding while her father Thomas Markle will stay in MexicoMEGA Agencyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4698d4fe-ragland_markle.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Police officers and members of the public watch as military personnel rehearse their part in the procession, in Windsor, May 17, 2018REUTERS/Toby Melvillehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ed234213-18_rts1ruud.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for wedding rehearsalsGetty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Meghan20Harry20Windsor.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Armed police officers patrol the streets near Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 17, 2018REUTERS/Marko Djuricahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c71f1150-19_rts1ruo9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Visitors look at wax figures of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle at Madame Tussauds in London, May 9, 2018AP Photo/Frank Augsteinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/57d0af00-01_AP18129234121973.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Pictures of Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are seen in a pub window near Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 8, 2018REUTERS/Toby Melvillehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/081db175-02_RTS1QF9G.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
The Georgetown Cupcake bakery in Washington, DC, shows commemorative cupcakes for the upcoming royal wedding, May 4, 2018REUTERS/Jonathan Ernsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/38bfad63-03_RTS1QIQE.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A Household Cavalry farrier fashions a horse shoe in the blacksmith shop at the unit's barracks in London, May 9, 2018AP Photo/Alastair Granthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fa5a3eee-04_AP18129516235502.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch athletes at the team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 in Bath, Britain, April 6, 2018REUTERS/Peter Nichollshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/57c45a31-15_RTX5I06P.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Martin Oates polishes the Scottish State Coach, which will be used in the case of wet weather, for the royal wedding, in London, May 1, 2018Victoria Jones/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/56c9df83-05_AP18122341365202.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Souvenirs themed on the forthcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen for sale in Windsor, Britain, May 8, 2018REUTERS/Toby Melvillehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2d261803-06_RTS1QFA0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Tourists have their photo taken with cardboard cutouts of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, in London, May 3, 2018AP Photo/Matt Dunhamhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a8e2d614-08_AP18123406348850.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle meet local school children during a visit to Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2018REUTERS/Hannah McKayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/52d81da2-17_RTS1MOY8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
The 'Instrument of Consent', Queen Elizabeth's formal consent to Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, in London, May 12, 2018REUTERS/Victoria Jones/Buckingham Palacehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/44b3ebc3-23_rts1r4g8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Lego depiction of the forthcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Legoland, in Windsor, England, May 8, 2018Steve Parsons/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1ed509b0-09_AP18128475770045.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
State Trumpeters who serve as members of the Household Cavalry at the units barracks in London, May 9, 2018AP Photo/Alastair Granthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dd033e81-10_AP18129493222524.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Corporal of the Horse, John Brophy shows off a helmet designed by the husband of Queen Victoria, at the units barracks in London, May 9, 2018AP Photo/Alastair Granthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11_AP18129509346239.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Members of the Household Cavalry march during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 8, 2018REUTERS/Toby Melvillehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4ae7c84e-12_RTS1QF9M.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Items themed on the forthcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 8, 2018REUTERS/Toby Melvillehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13_RTS1QFAV.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Crowds greet Britain's Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Britain, January 18, 2018REUTERS/Toby Melvillehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16_RTX4E642.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Commemorative gifts for the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle in a shop in Windsor, Britain, January 4, 2018REUTERS/Toby Melvillehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14_RTX44IZ1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
