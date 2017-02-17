Hot Shots of Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman is back in theatres this weekend with "The Wolverine." And we'll definitely be lining up to check it out. SEE: What Makes Hugh Jackman Nervous Not just because we love a good superhero movie, but what's not to love about Hugh Jackman? The 44-year-old Australian actor sings. He dances. He never seems to take himself too seriously. And at one point, he even rocked one of Hollywood's haircuts. Have a look below to see what we mean.
In the Spotlight
In the SpotlightJackman arrives at a news conference to promote "The Wolverine."Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/seoul.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
SingalongJackman performs song "Who Am I?" from the show Les Miserables as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/who-am-i.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hanging AroundJackman holds onto a harness as he arrives at Cockatoo island for a media event of the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" in Sydney.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4a01f83e-zipline.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Taking a DiveJackman prepares to slide down a large inflatable toilet while promoting his new film 'Flushed Away' in Leicester Square, London.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/flushed.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rocking the Long HairJackman arrives at the 2003 world premiere of "X-Men 2" at the Odeon Leicester Square in London.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/longhhiar2_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A real StarJackman steps on his star during ceremonies honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/walk-of-fame.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
WheeeeJackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/jumping_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
At the Tony'sJackman responds after winning a special Tony award during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tonysuse.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
'Real Steel'Jackman at the movie premiere of "Real Steel."Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/realsteel2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Easy RiderJackman gestures to fans while sitting on a motorcycle at a red carpet event for the Japan premiere of "X-men Origins:Wolverine" in Tokyo.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3a796b4a-motorcycle.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Welcome to MadridJackman poses for a picture during a media event for the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" at Alcala Gate in Madrid.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/madrid.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Playing HostJackman interacts with the audience while performing his opening monologue during the 81st Academy Awards.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/oscars_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cheers!Jackman with a glass of champagne gives a toasts to fans at a red carpet event for the Japan premiere of "X-men Origins: Wolverine" in Tokyo.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5306a1bf-cheers.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
