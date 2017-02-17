Hot Shots of Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is back in theatres this weekend with "The Wolverine." And we'll definitely be lining up to check it out. SEE: What Makes Hugh Jackman Nervous Not just because we love a good superhero movie, but what's not to love about Hugh Jackman? The 44-year-old Australian actor sings. He dances. He never seems to take himself too seriously. And at one point, he even rocked one of Hollywood's haircuts. Have a look below to see what we mean.