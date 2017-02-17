Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Hot Shots of Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is back in theatres this weekend with "The Wolverine." And we'll definitely be lining up to check it out. SEE: What Makes Hugh Jackman Nervous Not just because we love a good superhero movie, but what's not to love about Hugh Jackman? The 44-year-old Australian actor sings. He dances. He never seems to take himself too seriously. And at one point, he even rocked one of Hollywood's haircuts. Have a look below to see what we mean.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/91697c31-edit2_16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    1

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/seoul.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    In the Spotlight

    Jackman arrives at a news conference to promote "The Wolverine."
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/who-am-i.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Singalong

    Jackman performs song "Who Am I?" from the show Les Miserables as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4a01f83e-zipline.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Hanging Around

    Jackman holds onto a harness as he arrives at Cockatoo island for a media event of the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" in Sydney.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/flushed.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Taking a Dive

    Jackman prepares to slide down a large inflatable toilet while promoting his new film 'Flushed Away' in Leicester Square, London.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/longhhiar2_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Rocking the Long Hair

    Jackman arrives at the 2003 world premiere of "X-Men 2" at the Odeon Leicester Square in London.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/walk-of-fame.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A real Star

    Jackman steps on his star during ceremonies honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/jumping_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Wheeee

    Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tonysuse.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    At the Tony's

    Jackman responds after winning a special Tony award during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/realsteel2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    'Real Steel'

    Jackman at the movie premiere of "Real Steel."
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3a796b4a-motorcycle.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Easy Rider

    Jackman gestures to fans while sitting on a motorcycle at a red carpet event for the Japan premiere of "X-men Origins:Wolverine" in Tokyo.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/madrid.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Welcome to Madrid

    Jackman poses for a picture during a media event for the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" at Alcala Gate in Madrid.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/oscars_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Playing Host

    Jackman interacts with the audience while performing his opening monologue during the 81st Academy Awards.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5306a1bf-cheers.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Cheers!

    Jackman with a glass of champagne gives a toasts to fans at a red carpet event for the Japan premiere of "X-men Origins: Wolverine" in Tokyo.
    Reuters
Image 1 of 13

Recommended