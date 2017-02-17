Helen Mirren: 68 and Fabulous

Helen Mirren is known for her Academy Award-winning roles … and looking incredibly fabulous for her age. WATCH: Helen Mirren Twerks At Awards Ceremony The "Red 2" actress certainly turned heads at the 50th anniversary of the Mandarin Hotel in Hong Kong, when she arrived wearing a sexy red lace Dolce & Gabbana dress. Large gold cross earrings and a matching belt added more shock-value to her look, but if you ask us, she pulled it off quite well. READ: Sandra Bullock Continues to Defy the Aging Process If there's anything we've learned about Helen Mirren from her red carpet appearances, it's that she doesn't hold back. We love that she can rock outrageous styles and still make it look elegant — even in a pair of stripper heels! Let's take a look back at her most dazzling red carpet moments.