Helen Mirren: 68 and Fabulous

Helen Mirren is known for her Academy Award-winning roles … and looking incredibly fabulous for her age. WATCH: Helen Mirren Twerks At Awards Ceremony The "Red 2" actress certainly turned heads at the 50th anniversary of the Mandarin Hotel in Hong Kong, when she arrived wearing a sexy red lace Dolce & Gabbana dress. Large gold cross earrings and a matching belt added more shock-value to her look, but if you ask us, she pulled it off quite well. READ: Sandra Bullock Continues to Defy the Aging Process If there's anything we've learned about Helen Mirren from her red carpet appearances, it's that she doesn't hold back. We love that she can rock outrageous styles and still make it look elegant — even in a pair of stripper heels! Let's take a look back at her most dazzling red carpet moments.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/helenmirreneditorial-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    1

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/hmgreendress.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    2013

    Showing off her clear platform heels at the "Red 2" premiere in Los Angeles.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/hmpinkhair.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    2013

    Pretty in pink hair at the BAFTA awards in London.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/hmhollywoodstar.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    2013

    Striking a pose next to her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/hmmilan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    2012

    Looking fashionably mis-matched at the Dolche & Gabbana fashion show in Milan.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/hmleopard.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    2011

    Showing off her punk side in this GRRReat leopard print dress at the European premiere of "Arthur."
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/hmyellowdress.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    2007

    Floating down the red carpet at the 60th Cannes Film Festival.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/hmoscars77.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    2005

    At the 77th annual Academy Awards, in a stunning Badgley Mishka gown.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/hmkisssag.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    2002

    Kissing her award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
    Reuters
