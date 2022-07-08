'Happy Days' stars: Where are they now?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From 1974 to 1984, "Happy Days" aired on ABC and brought joy to households all over America.

For 10 years, the show followed the Cunningham family as they navigated their lives as a middle-class family living in Wisconsin in the ‘50s and ’60s. For so many fans of the show it represents a simpler time, which is why they continue to seek it out. Not only is the show itself famous, but it also helped launch the careers of its iconic actors.

Here is a look at where the cast is now:

Marion Ross – Marion Cunningham

While Marion Ross appeared in several movies and television shows, she is most recognized for her role as matriarch of the Cunningham family, Marion Cunningham, in "Happy Days." Ross appeared on the spinoff "Joanie Loves Chachi," which was focused on her TV daughter Joanie and her boyfriend Chachi, who were trying to make it on their own in Chicago.

After the show ended, Ross starred in a critically acclaimed show called "Brooklyn Bridge" about a Jewish American family living in Brooklyn in the 1950s. The show won a Golden Globe and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award but was canceled after two seasons.

Since then, Ross has guest starred or appeared as a recurring character in several shows, including "Gilmore Girls," "Greys Anatomy" and "That 70s Show." She also dipped her toe in voiceover acting, lending her talent to shows like "Handy Manny," "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "King of the Hill."

Thomas Bosley – Howard Cunningham

Thomas Bosley portrayed Howard Cunningham on "Happy Days," but prior to making a name for himself in the world of television, he had already won a Tony Award for his role on Broadway musical "Fiorello." The role of Howard is his most well-known role, and many of his acting credits occurred concurrently.

These roles included voiceover work for children’s shows such as "The General Mills Radio Adventure Theater" and "The World of David the Gnome."

After returning to the stage in 1994 as part of the original cast of Broadway’s "Beauty and the Beast," he returned to screen acting in 2008, starring in the Hallmark Channel’s "Charlie & Me." In 2010, he starred in his last two films "The Back-Up Plan" and "Santa Buddies."

Bosley died at the age of 83 from a staph infection in October 2010.

Erin Moran - Joanie Cunningham

Erin Moran won the role of Joanie Cunningham on "Happy Days" at just 15 years old, and it remained her most well-known role until her death.

There was a slight pause in her acting career after the '90s, but in that time, she remained on TV screens, appearing as herself on shows such as 2008’s "Celebrity Fit Club: Boot Camp." She also acted in "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Not Another B Movie" and her final movie, "The Deceit," released in 2012.

In April 2017, Moran died at the age of 56 due to complications from throat cancer.

Ron Howard – Richie Cunningham

Ron Howard played Richie Cunningham on "Happy Days" for eight seasons, before leaving the show to focus on a career as a director. He started his directing career with small projects, but quickly worked his way up to major box office successes such as "Splash" and "Parenthood," the latter receiving two Academy Award nominations.

One of Howard’s biggest successes came when he directed "Apollo 13," which garnered critical praise and nine Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture. He went on to direct many other films, including "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," starring Jim Carrey, and "A Beautiful Mind," starring Russell Crowe, for which Howard would win the Oscar for best director.

Another Academy Award nomination came in 2008, for directing "Frost/Nixon," a film based on the former president's interviews with broadcaster David Frost. Howard joined the list of directors to work on a Star Wars film when he directed "Solo: A Star Wars Story." He shows no sign of stopping, as his latest film is set to be released in November 2022.

Anson Williams - Potsie Weber

Anson Williams' breakthrough role was that of Potsie Weber on "Happy Days." He stayed on the show for all 11 seasons, although his appearances in the later seasons were more sporadic.

Much like Howard, Williams turned his focus to directing once the show was over, however he primarily worked in television. He directed episodes of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "7th Heaven," "Melrose Place" and "Xena: Warrior Princess."

In July 2022, Williams announced will be running for mayor of Ojai, California.

Don Most - Ralph Malph

Don Most was a leading actor in "Happy Days," playing jokester Ralph Malph until the show's eighth season. After leaving he made appearances on a number of shows, such as "ChIps," "Star Trek: Voyager" and "Glee."

He also made appearances on "Charles in Charge," alongside fellow "Happy Days" star Scott Baio. Like most actors from the show, Most went into voice acting for shows such as "Dungeons & Dragons," "Teen Wolf" and "Family Guy."

In 1976, Most released a pop music album, but after it failed to chart he switched styles and released a swing album in 2016. In 2021, he released two singles with plans to release a full length album in the future.

Henry Winkler - Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli

Henry Winkler turned the role of Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli from a small role to the iconic one it is today. He appeared in several TV and movie roles while appearing on "Happy Days," but found it hard to find work after the show came to an end.

Due to being typecast, Winkler started his own production company and began producing and directing his own projects. After several guest appearances, Winkler landed a recurring role on "Arrested Development."

His greatest success since playing Fonzie came in 2018 when he landed the role of Gene Cousineau on HBO Max’s "Barry." He won the first Primetime Emmy Award of his career that year for his portrayal of Cousineau and was also nominated for several other awards.

Al Molinaro - Al Delvecchio

Al Molinaro left his successful career as a real estate agent to pursue acting after being discovered by director Garry Marshall. He starred as Al Delvecchio, owner of the malt shop where the gang hung out, for most of the 11 seasons of the show.

After "Happy Days" came to an end, Molinaro had trouble finding success on another show, mostly taking on guest roles and commercials. He starred in 42 commercials from 1987-2003.

Molinaro died in October 2015 in Glendale, California.

Scott Baio – Chachi Arcola

Scott Baio was a latecomer to the "Happy Days" cast, joining in season 5 as Chachi Arcola to provide a love interest for Moran’s character Joanie. After the show ended, Baio was cast as the lead in another successful TV show, "Charles in Charge," which was on the air for six years.

Once that show ended, he had a number of guest starring roles throughout the '90s and early 2000s, the last of which aired in 2014.

In 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to press charges after his former "Charles in Charge" costar, Nicole Eggert, accused him of sexual assault, citing the "statute of limitations."

After a long break from acting, Baio appeared in the 2021 movie "Courting Mom and Dad."