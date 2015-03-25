Expand / Collapse search
Happy 80th Jayne Mansfield

LIFE celebrates the singer and actress.

    Jayne Mansfield Jayne was an American actress and one of the early Playboy Playmates. The sex symbol of the '50s and '60s would have turned 80 on April 19. Here she is at home in Hollywood in 1956.  Click through for more rare pics of the star. See more at LIFE with Jayne Mansfield: Blonde Ambition.
    Jayne Mansfield  Jayne Mansfield sprawls in bed, Hollywood, 1956. See more at LIFE with Jayne Mansfield: Blonde Ambition.
    Jayne Mansfield Jayne Mansfield exuberantly brushes her hair, Hollywood, 1956 See more at LIFE with Jayne Mansfield: Blonde Ambition.
    Jayne Mansfield Jayne at home in Hollywood, 1956. See more at LIFE with Jayne Mansfield: Blonde Ambition.
    Jayne Mansfield Jayne smokes at home in Hollywood, 1956. See more at LIFE with Jayne Mansfield: Blonde Ambition.
