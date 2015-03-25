Happy 80th Jayne Mansfield
LIFE celebrates the singer and actress.
Jayne Mansfield Jayne was an American actress and one of the early Playboy Playmates. The sex symbol of the '50s and '60s would have turned 80 on April 19. Here she is at home in Hollywood in 1956.
Jayne Mansfield sprawls in bed, Hollywood, 1956.
Jayne Mansfield exuberantly brushes her hair, Hollywood, 1956
Jayne at home in Hollywood, 1956.
Jayne smokes at home in Hollywood, 1956.
