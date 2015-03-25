Hampton's Super Saturday
Celebs flock to Long Island to shop for a good cause.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hamp-Lisa-Rinna-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hamp_Lisa_RinnaLisa Rinna Lisa was just one of many celebs to turn out to support the annual fundraiser, "Super Saturday" in the Hamptons on July 27. The Rolls Royce of garage sales featured merchandise from over 200 prominent designers including Donna Karan, Theory, Dianne Von Furstenberg, Ralph Lauren, Alice + Olivia and Helmut Lang. All the proceeds go to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. (Gwen Marder)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hamp-Lisa-Rinna-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hamp-Joy-Behar.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hamp_Joy_BeharJoy Behar The TV host joined in the festivities that raised $3.5 million for ovarian cancer research. (Gwen Marder)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hamp-Joy-Behar.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hamp-Edie-Falco.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hamp_Edie_FalcoEdie Falco The "Nurse Jackie" star made it a family affair with her two kids, son Anderson and daughter Macy (seen here). (Gwen Marder)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hamp-Edie-Falco.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hamp-Kelly-Ripa.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hamp_Kelly_RipaKelly Ripa The talk-show host is a fixture in the Hamptons every year. (Gwen Marder)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hamp-Kelly-Ripa.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hamp-Beth-Ostrosky.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hamp_Beth_OstroskyBeth Ostrosky The model, who has been married to Howard Stern since 2008, also summers in the Hamptons. (Gwen Marder)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hamp-Beth-Ostrosky.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hamp-Star-Jones.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hamp_Star_JonesStar Jones The former "View" co-host brought her adorable pooch. (Gwen Marder)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hamp-Star-Jones.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hamp-Aida-Turturro.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hamp_Aida_TurturroAida Turturro Aida joined her former "Sopranos" co-star for the day in Long Island. (Gwen Marder)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hamp-Aida-Turturro.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 6