Gisele's Controversial Comments on Motherhood

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is famous for her ability to work the catwalk like no other, but over the past few years, she's become infamous for something else entirely: her controversial statements about motherhood. PHOTOS: Model Crush: Gisele Bündchen became a mother for the second time this past week, welcoming daughter Vivian Lake on Wednesday, December 5. But ever since 2009, when Bünchen and husband Tom Brady first became parents to son Benjamin Rein, the Brazilian beauty has come under fire for her questionable comments about pregnancy, breasfeeding and giving birth. READ: Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Welcome a Baby Girl Here are a few of Gisele's most controversial statements about being a mom.

    On Breastfeeding

    “Some people here think they don’t have to breastfeed, and I think, ‘Are you going to give chemical food to your child, when they are so little?’ There should be a worldwide law, in my opinion, that mothers should breastfeed their babies for six months.” Gisele's statement, printed in the August 2010 issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, sparked outrage from mothers everywhere. Afterwards, the supermodel posted somewhat of an clarification on her blog, saying that she "never intended to judge" the parenting of others.
    On Eating During a Pregnancy

    "I think a lot of people get pregnant and decide they can turn into garbage disposals. I was mindful about what I ate, and I gained only 30 pounds." Only months after giving birth to son Benjamin Rein, Bündchen caused a stir when she discussed her pregnancy diet in the April 2010 issue of Vogue. It's not hard to see why others were angered by her comments.
    On Her Stepson

    “I understand that he has a mom, and I respect that, but to me it’s not like because somebody else delivered him, that’s not my child. I feel it is, 100 percent. I want him to have a great relationship with his mom, because that’s important, but I love him the same way as if he were mine.” Though the sentiment was sweet, Gisele's words hit Tom Brady's ex the wrong way. According to People magazine, actress Bridget Moynahan wasn't pleased with Bünchen's statements about her son John, which were printed in March of 2009 by Vanity Fair.
    On Hospital Births

    Granted, these next comments didn't come directly from Bundchen's own mouth, but rather a blog post entitled "Birth Without Violence" written by Equipe Übersite for her personal website in November of 2012: “Most people are unaware what a birth without violence is like and its benefits to mother, baby, family and society. Many hospitals are like a mass production of babies, where routines are followed and the baby must be born as soon as possible." Bundchen has long been a supporter of natural childbirth, but many found the views presented on her site to be offensive, including doctors who didn't appreciate the likening of maternity wards to violent baby factories.
    On Her Husband's Teammates

    This final comment, although not strictly pertaining to the issue of motherhood, illustrates how protective Bündchen can be about her brood. After the New England Patriots lost Super Bowl XLVI, the wife of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was caught on tape stating: "My husband can not f****ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time." Fans took her remark to be rude to Brady's teammates, and needless to say, Gisele wasn't very popular with Bostonians in the following weeks.
