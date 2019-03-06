Gillette’s new campaign focuses on military service members transition into civilian life

Gillette is celebrating military service members and veterans in its ”Every Hero Sweats, Some Never Show It" ad campaign to spotlight the lesser-known challenges many face once they transition to civilian life.

In a short film, the razor brand highlighted the commitment of service members to the military and their families but also shared many obstacles they face when they retire or enter the private sector.

“Gillette wants to celebrate the everyday heroes who persevere through that transition all while balancing the everyday demands of their job, family life, and any number of additional challenges they face,” the company said in a press release.

Gillette has teamed up with the nonprofit Operation Homefront to donate an estimated $2.5 million worth of products to military families.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The campaign comes weeks after Gillette received widespread criticism for its “We Believe” ad aimed at combating “toxic masculinity.” Critics argued the commercial assumed misogyny is rampant among Gillette’s customer base and that it was using a social movement to sell razors.