Foo Fighters drummer dead at 50

The band was on a tour of South America

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, the band confirmed on social media Friday night, saying they are "devastated."

"The Foo Fighters Family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the band said in a statement. 

They wrote that their "hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time." 

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform at The Innings Festival 2022 at Tempe Beach Park on February 26, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

Hawkins was 50 years old. 

The band is currently touring South America and were set to play a show in Bogota, Colombia, Rolling Stone reported. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

