Erin Heatherton: The new face of XOXO
The Victoria's Secret model joins a bevy of other beautiful ladies who have promoted the brand.
Erin Heatherton is excited to be the face of XOXO Spring/Summer 2013 collection and walk in the footsteps of her Victoria's Secrets peers Alessandra Ambrosio and Miranda Kerr who previously modeled for the brand.
Erin Heatherton: "It makes me feel sexy and it makes me feel sophisticated," Erin says of the brand.
Erin Heatherton reveals that her wardrobe staples are a great pair of jeans and a T-shirt paired with a fun pair of sunglasses.
Christy Turlington (1996)
Amber Valetta (1997)
Tyra Banks (1995)
Claudia Schiffer (1998)
