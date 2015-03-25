Expand / Collapse search
Erin Heatherton: The new face of XOXO

The Victoria's Secret model joins a bevy of other beautiful ladies who have promoted the brand.

    Erin Heatherton Erin is excited to be the face of XOXO Spring/Summer 2013 collection and walk in the footsteps of her Victoria's Secrets peers Alessandra Ambrosio and Miranda Kerr who previously modeled for the brand. Check out which other supermodels have posed for the women's clothing label. (XOXO)   
    Erin Heatherton "It makes me feel sexy and it makes me feel sophisticated," Erin says of the brand. (XOXO)
    Erin Heatherton Erin reveals that her wardrobe staples are a great pair of jeans and a T-shirt paired with a fun pair of sunglasses. (XOXO)
    Christy Turlington (1996) (XOXO)
    Amber Valetta (1997) (XOXO)
    Tyra Banks (1995) (XOXO)
    Claudia Schiffer (1998) (XOXO)
