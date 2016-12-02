DWTS: J.R. Martinez's Best Moves
Army veteran turned actor J.R. Martinez sizzled on Dancing With the Stars from day one showing he can shake it!
JR_MARTINEZ_WEEK_1_AGAINSept. 19, 2011: J.R. Martinez wasted no time in showing he was a contender on the dancing competition as he nails his first routine-- a waltz to Viennese Waltz to Kelly Clarkson's "Breakaway."ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-MARTINEZ-WEEK-1-AGAIN.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_MARTINEZ_WEEK_2_AGAINSept. 27, 2011: J.R. Martinez Jumps, Jives and Wails on the second week of DWTS.ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-MARTINEZ-WEEK-2-AGAIN.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_MARTINEZ_WEEK_2_JIVESept. 27, 2011: Competitor Ricky Lake tells America "I Love J.R.!"ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-MARTINEZ-WEEK-2-JIVE.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
J_R__Martinez_Rumba_EmotionalOct. 3, 2011: Former Army veteran J.R. Martinez dances a rumba to Tim McGraw's "If You're Reading This," with dance partner Karina Smirnoff.ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/J.R.-Martinez-Rumba-Emotional.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_Martinez_Cries_DWTSOct. 3, 2011: Former Army veteran J.R. Martinez cries after dancing a rumba to Tim McGraw's "If You're Reading This," with dance partner Karina Smirnoff.ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-Martinez-Cries-DWTS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
J_R__Martinez_Pink_PantherOct. 10, 2011: J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff dance the foxtrot to the classic Pink Panther tune Monday night on DWTS.ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f3ce5a40-J.R.-Martinez-Pink-Panther.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_Martinez_SambaOct. 17, 2011: J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff dance to a samba rendition of "Conga" on Dancing With the Stars Monday night.ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-Martinez-Samba.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_Martinez_and_Smirnoff_Quickstep_BWAYOct. 24, 2011: J.R. Martinez and dance partner Karina Smirnoff performed "Nowadays" from Chicago Monday night.ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-Martinez-and-Smirnoff-Quickstep-BWAY.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Martinez_Smirnoff_BWAY_3Oct. 24, 2011: J.R. Martinez and dance partner Karina Smirnoff performed "Nowadays" from Chicago Monday night.ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Martinez-Smirnoff-BWAY-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_Martinez_Ghostbusters_SmilesOct. 31, 2011: J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff dance to "Ghostbusters" Monday night on Dancing With the Stars.ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-Martinez-Ghostbusters-Smiles.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
dancing_stars_2_1108Nov. 7, 2011: J.R. Martinez nails a perfect '10' on Dancing With the Stars Monday night.ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dancing-stars-2-1108.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
dancing_stars_1_1108Nov. 7, 2011: J.R. Martinez dances his second dance an instant jive Monday night on Dancing With the Stars.ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dancing-stars-1-1108.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
J_R__MARTINEZ_WEEK_8_AGAINNov. 7, 2011: J.R. Martinez dances his first dance the waltz to "What the World Needs Now" by Burt Bacharach Monday night on Dancing With the Stars.ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/J.R.-MARTINEZ-WEEK-8-AGAIN.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
J_R__MARTINEZ_WEEK_8Nov. 7, 2011: J.R. Martinez dances his first dance the waltz to "What the World Needs Now" by Burt Bacharach Monday night on Dancing With the Stars.ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/J.R.-MARTINEZ-WEEK-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
J_R__MARTINEZ_ZORRONov. 14, 2011: J.R. Martinez channels Antonio Banderas as 'El Zorro' on Dancing With the Stars.ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/J.R.-MARTINEZ-ZORRO.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_MARTINEZ_ARGENTINE_TANGONov. 14, 2011: J.R. Martinez dances an intense Argentine Tango on Dancing With the Stars.ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-MARTINEZ-ARGENTINE-TANGO.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
JR_MARTINEZ_CHA_CHANov. 21, 2011: J.R. Martinez and dance partner Karina Smirnoff dance to jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud" during the finals for Dancing With the Stars Monday night in Los Angeles, Calif.ABChttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JR-MARTINEZ-CHA-CHA.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
