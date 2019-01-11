Expand / Collapse search
'The Rock' laments 'snowflake' culture in interview

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News
Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson lamented the "snowflake" culture in an interview with the U.K.'s Daily Star published on Friday.

Johnson told the publication that snowflakes' complaints do a disservice to the war heroes who fought for freedom of speech.

“So many good people fought for freedom and equality - but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended," he said. “If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended - and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”

He said he may not agree with what someone thinks, who they voted for, but he will support their "right say or believe it," according to the publication.

"That's democracy," he said.

