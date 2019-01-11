'The Rock' laments 'snowflake' culture in interview

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson lamented the "snowflake" culture in an interview with the U.K.'s Daily Star published on Friday.

Johnson told the publication that snowflakes' complaints do a disservice to the war heroes who fought for freedom of speech.

“So many good people fought for freedom and equality - but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended," he said. “If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended - and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said he may not agree with what someone thinks, who they voted for, but he will support their "right say or believe it," according to the publication.

"That's democracy," he said.

Click here for more from The Daily Star.