Comedy filmmaking duo to make movie that parodies faith-based film industry

A comedy director and writer duo are set to release a satire film titled, “Faith Based," which parodies the Christian film industry.

Director Vincent Masciale and writer Luke Barnett — who have worked regularly with Funny or Die — are launching the project through their Lone Suspect production company, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Per the outlet, the film will see Barnett and fellow Funny or Die mainstay Tanner Thomason as two misfit pals who realize the market for faith-based filmography is highly lucrative and set out on their quest to make “buckets of cash” with a movie of their own.

MODEL ELIZABETH PIPKO DOUBLES DOWN ON EFFORTS TO ENCOURAGE JEWS TO LEAVE DEMOCRATIC PARTY WITH EXODUS MOVEMENT

In response to the news, Dan Gainor — the vice president for TechWatch, business and culture at the Media Research Center — told Fox News on Friday there’s no place for making fun of those who place serious value in their faith, and insists Hollywood is simply threatened by those who openly discuss and share their beliefs.

KEVIN SORBO: WHY IS HOLLYWOOD SO AFRAID OF GOD?

“I'm always amazed at what hacks Hollywood wannabes really are. But they operate in an anti-conservative, anti-Christian industry. So targeting people of faith is a must if they want to break through,” Gainor said.

“As for the film itself, few people will ever see it or ever care. It's just one more example of how the American media culture targets Christians as its favorite villains. People with morals, ethics and faith terrify Hollywood which has none of those things.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Faith Based” will mark the second film produced by Masciale and Barnett — their first being “Fear, Inc.” — a horror comedy which debuted in 2016 at the Tribeca Film Festival.