  • Published
    10 Images

    CMT Awards 2022 red carpet fashion

    The 2022 CMT Awards are here. Take a look at what the stars are wearing.

  • Jillian Cardarelli attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
    Jillian Cardarelli attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
    Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Tyler Cain and Meghan Linsey arrive at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    Tyler Cain and Meghan Linsey arrive at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    Photo by Jason Davis/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • Leah Turner attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    Leah Turner attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT / Getty Images
  • Sophia Scott arrives at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    Sophia Scott arrives at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Julia Cole attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
    Julia Cole attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
    Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Reyna Roberts attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    Reyna Roberts attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT / Getty Images
  • (L-R) Garrett Nichols, Colton Pack, and Zach Beeken of Restless Road attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    (L-R) Garrett Nichols, Colton Pack, and Zach Beeken of Restless Road attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    Photo by Jason Davis/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • Sacha arrives at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    Sacha arrives at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jenna Paulette attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    Jenna Paulette attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Country duo, Kat &amp; Alex attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    Country duo, Kat & Alex attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
    Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage / Getty Images
Image 0 of 10