Chelsea Handler says 50 Cent was 'screwing around' when he declared support for Trump

Chelsea Handler is clearing up the confusion around 50 Cent's political alignments.

Early last week, the 45-year-old rapper seemingly encouraged fans to "vote for Trump" in the 2020 presidential election after he saw some of the figures related to former Vice President Joe Biden's proposed tax plan.

Days later, he further expressed disdain for the idea of being taxed at 62% as a New York City resident making over $400,000 per year, saying "I don’t want to be 20cent," on Twitter.

Handler, also 45, then stepped in.

After declaring that 50 Cent is no longer her "favorite ex-boyfriend," the comedian offered to pay his taxes should he rescind his support for the President.

Handler then paid a virtual visit to "The Tonight Show" in which she claimed she "might be willing to go for another spin" if the rapper reconsidered, prompting him to declare: "... F--k Donald Trump, I never liked him."

During Wednesday's episode of "The View," the former "Chelsea Lately" host revealed that she had a conversation with her "ex" about politics after his initial public statement.

"He called me and he wasn't serious, he was just screwing around on his Twitter," Handler disclosed. "He is supporting Joe Biden, he made that very clear to me."

50 Cent also gave his "ex" his blessing to tell the press that he's a Biden-backer.

"And then we talked and had a cute lite conversation," Handler said. "I did promise to pay his taxes and then I found out it's illegal to pay somebody to vote for your candidate, so I offered him up another form of payment and we'll see if he takes me up on it, but I don't have to pay him, he's already a Biden supporter."

Political commentator and "View" guest co-host Ana Navarro then said to "tell 50 that if he's going to be joking around about supporting Trump, he might want to wait until after the election to tweet out such joke because they ain't very funny right now."