Charlie Daniels says he's not a big fan of new country music: 'I can't tell one song from another'

The Charlie Daniels Band performed on the "Fox & Friends" All-American Summer Concert Series on Friday, and Daniels also gave his opinion on some of the new country music hitting the charts.

Evidently, the veteran hitmaker isn't a huge fan of some of the newer artists on the scene. Host Brian Kilmeade asked if Daniels was "okay" with country bands like Florida Georgia Line changing the sound of country, to which the musician firmly responded "no" to cheers from the crowd.

"I can't tell one artist from the other," Daniels said. "And I don't mean it in a critical sort of way because I'm a living life kind of guy, we do our thing and let everybody do their thing," he continued.

He went on to clarify that people thought his band was shifting the country narrative when they first came out, and it wasn't his intention to be harsh.

COUNTRY SINGER CHRIS LANE AND REALITY STAR LAUREN BUSHNELL ARE ENGAGED

"When I say something like that people think I'm being critical and I'm not," he said. "We were considered pretty radical when would came around. All I'm saying from my point of view I can't tell one song from the other."

The Charlie Daniels Band's version of country, he said, took inspiration from a lot of different genres to create a new, different sound.

"The stuff we played, they said 'that ain't country,' - I said I never claimed to be country," Daniels said. "We play American music. We play some of all the music that's come across in America. We play country and bluegrass and rock and gospel and jazz and everything," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Charlie Daniels Band played on the All-American Concert Series, which takes place each Friday morning on "Fox & Friends" through the summer. The band commemorated the 40th anniversary of their hit song "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."