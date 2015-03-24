Celeb style: How low can they go?
Some stars aren't scared to wear a dress cut down to waaaaaaaay down there.
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9d99fc4e-Splash_OliviaMunn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Olivia MunnActress Olivia Munn had all eyes on her when she arrived at the special screening of 20th Century Fox's "The Predator" at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.Splash//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9d99fc4e-Splash_OliviaMunn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/19f63a3d-Instagram_HollywoodLifeHandout_VanessaHudgens.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vanessa HudgensVanessa Hudgens took the plunge on Instagram where she debuted a deep, plunging v-neck. For more photos of the former Disney star, visit HollywoodLife.com.//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/19f63a3d-Instagram_HollywoodLifeHandout_VanessaHudgens.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f7d159fa-X17_KatharineMcPhee.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Katharine McPheeKatharine McPhee took the plunge at Craig's in West Hollywood for Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party. For more photos of McPhee, visit x17online.com.X17//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f7d159fa-X17_KatharineMcPhee.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/168ceb22-Splash_JennyMcCarthy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jenny McCarthyFormer Playboy covergirl Jenny McCarthy made an eye-popping display while attending the FOX Summer TCA 2018 All-Star Party at Soho House in Hollywood.Splash//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/168ceb22-Splash_JennyMcCarthy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a18150fd-et-handout-maren-morris-instagram.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Maren MorrisThe country singer left little to the imagination in her Daisy Dukes and low-cut top. Morris' new husband, country singer Ryan Hurd, is one lukcy guy! Click here to see what Morris wore to her recent wedding.Instagram/Maren Morris//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a18150fd-et-handout-maren-morris-instagram.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c2e60287-20170913-LA1TIFFKINGS_HalleBerry.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Halle BerryHalle Berry had all eyes on her at the Toronto International Film Festival. The 51-year-old actress wore plunging embroidered and lace jumpsuit at the premiere of her upcoming movie "Kings" at the Bisha Hotel Toronto.George Pimentel/WireImage//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c2e60287-20170913-LA1TIFFKINGS_HalleBerry.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/eb51e411-karlie-kloss-ap-gold-dress.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Karlie KlossKarlie Kloss was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour in a gold, floor-length gown. She completed the look with natural makeup, side swept hair and a gold clutch.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/eb51e411-karlie-kloss-ap-gold-dress.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/72336ac7-khloestudio072116_02_x17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Khloe KardashianKhloe Kardashian nearly stopped traffic in her low-cut black top and ripped jeans. We bet this look isn't helping her exes get over their regrets. Click here for more pictures of the reality star on X17online.com.X17online//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/72336ac7-khloestudio072116_02_x17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ea9e2339-paris-plunging-x17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Paris HiltonHilton's plunging neckline served a dual purpose as it also showed off her Malibu name plate. Go to X17online.com for more pics of ParisX17online//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ea9e2339-paris-plunging-x17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d025f7a0-nicola-peltz-low.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicola PeltzThe "Transformers 4" star posed for pictures in a plunging black jacket and shorts with her handsome costar Jack Reynor.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d025f7a0-nicola-peltz-low.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/35a61494-Rutina-Wesley-low-cut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rutina WesleyThe "True Blood" actress dared to bare at the premiere of the seventh and final season of the HBO television series.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/35a61494-Rutina-Wesley-low-cut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/65c938aa-kim-kardashian-low-shirt.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kim KardashianThe reality star made a daring decollétage display after returning from a photo shoot with North in hand. Click here for more pics of Kim's near nip slip.FAME FLYNET//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/65c938aa-kim-kardashian-low-shirt.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kendall-jenner-rumorfix.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kendall JennerFashion model and Kim Kardashian half-sister Kendall Jenner leaves her hotel in New York looking like she forgot something. But we don't think she forgot anything. Click for 17 more Kendall almost-malfunction pics.Splash//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kendall-jenner-rumorfix.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/underwood-lambert-style-scene.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Carrie Underwood and Miranda LambertThe country superstars did more than show off their chops at the Billboard Awards with the debut of their new duet "Somethin' Bad." Lambert and Underwood also got attention for their different, but equally sexy red carpet looks.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/underwood-lambert-style-scene.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/low-blake-lively-AP.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Blake LivelyHusband Ryan Reynolds must be an expert at "eyes up here" as his wife Blake is well known for her plunging necklines.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/low-blake-lively-AP.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a034d1b4-lea-michelle-low-dress.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Lea MicheleMichele gave fans something to talk about. The actress arrived at the LA Premiere of "Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return" in a plunging polka dot halter dress.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a034d1b4-lea-michelle-low-dress.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rita-ora-low-cut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rita OraBritish singer Rita Ora debuted a retro do at the MTV Movie Awards but it wasn't her platinum locks that got our attention. Ora wore a satin black dress with a plunging neckline.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rita-ora-low-cut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/divergent-duo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Shailene WoodleyShailene Woodley leaves little to the imagination on the "Divergent" red carpet with co-star Theo James.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/divergent-duo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mariah-carey-low.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mariah CareyMariah Carey sizzled in a very low cut gown while performing at the annual BET awards. The singer wore a black hip hugging dress that seemed reminiscent of Jessica Rabbit.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mariah-carey-low.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/miranda-kerr-low-cut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Miranda KerrThe Victoria's Secret model looks just as good in formal gowns as she does in bikinis.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/miranda-kerr-low-cut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Jessica-Chastain-plunging.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jessica ChastainIn "Zero Dark Thirty," Jessica Chastain is mostly in T-shirts and suits, so it's nice to see her feminine and glammed up.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Jessica-Chastain-plunging.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/jen-anistoon-reut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jennifer AnistonThe comedic actress normally plays it safe with fashion but every now and then she surprises us. She wore this shiny, short and very revealing dress to ELLE's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/jen-anistoon-reut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 21