Cannes-imals!
The south of France isn't just home to big gorgeous stars this time of year.

French Critters The French seaside town is full of film fans for the 66th Cannes Film Festival. It also has its share of cute little -- and not so little -- critters. Here are a few of the Cannes-imals we've seen so far during the film fest.

Horses? Okay, so we know these aren't real. They just look scary.

French Bulldog This guy looks right at home.

What is That? A horse or a dog? You decide.

Mis-Matched That's a little dog for a big dude.

Birds-Eye View This guy has the best view of the red carpet.

Wowzers Is that art or a way to keep tourists at bay?

Colorful All white with two different colored eyes. Way to add some color.

Furry Friend Apparently dogs like people watching too.

Little Guy This is the French version of the Taco Bell dog. Je voudrais Taco Bell.

Horse Play Cops in Cannes ditch their motorcycles for pretty horses.

Show Off It kind of looks like he's dancing.

Hot Pup Sitting seaside is way better than leaning a head out of the window.

Bad Hair Day This guy's stylist clearly didn't make the trip with him to Cannes.

An Act? That may or may not be a street performer.
