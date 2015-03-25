Expand / Collapse search
Cannes Film Festival

Cannes-imals!

The south of France isn't just home to big gorgeous stars this time of year.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cannimal1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cannimal1

    French Critters The French seaside town is full of film fans for the 66th Cannes Film Festival.  It also has its share of cute little -- and not so little -- critters. Here are a few of the Cannes-imals we've seen so far during the film fest. (All photos FoxNews.com)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cannimal6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cannimal6

    Horses?     Okay, so we know these aren't real. They just look scary.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cannimal18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cannimal18

    French Bulldog This guy looks right at home.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cannimal5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cannimal5

    What is That? A horse or a dog? You decide.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cannimal7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cannimal7

    Mis-Matched That's a little dog for a big dude.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cannimal8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cannimal8

    Birds-Eye View     This guy has the best view of the red carpet.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cannimal9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cannimal9

    Wowzers Is that art or a way to keep tourists at bay?  
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cannimal13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cannimal13

    Colorful All white with two different colored eyes. Way to add some color.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cannimal11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cannimal11

    Furry Friend Apparently dogs like people watching too.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cannimal17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cannimal17

    Little Guy This is the French version of the Taco Bell dog.  Je voudrais Taco Bell.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cannimal10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cannimal10

    Horse Play     Cops in Cannes ditch their motorcycles for pretty horses.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cannimal2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cannimal2

    Show Off It kind of looks like he's dancing.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cannimal15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cannimal15

    Hot Pup     Sitting seaside is way better than leaning a head out of the window.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cannimal12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cannimal12

    Bad Hair Day This guy's stylist clearly didn't make the trip with him to Cannes.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cannimal16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cannimal16

    An Act?     That may or may not be a street performer.
